Their Breakfast Came With Someone Else’s Already-Used Jam — Mom Said Something About It — Her Son Thought She Was Overreacting

When you go out to a restaurant, you should be able to expect that your food will not just be tasty, but also safe and clean when it arrives at your table.

What would you do if you were out to breakfast with your family, and when you looked at the toast that was brought to your table, you noticed that it wasn’t fresh and the jam packets were already opened and used?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so mom went and complained to the servers, but now her son is saying that she overreacted and she should have just let it go.

While I understand that some people are embarrassed by conflict, this is one of those things that cannot be ignored. Read through the full details of the story below and see if you think Mom handled it properly.

AITAH for informing the serving staff garbage was on my brunch plate? My children took me to a breakfast restaurant for a birthday brunch.

There is nothing wrong with asking for food to be cooked the way you want it.

My daughter’s eggs were not completely cooked, so we asked for them to be cooked a bit more. All our toast was in a basket together with the random jam packets under the toast.

So far, there is nothing wrong with any of this.

She didn’t want to eat her toast while her food was being recooked, so she passed me a raspberry jam. We requested more jam when we returned the jam. Since her food wasn’t brought back yet I said I’d try the blueberry jam. Never had blueberry jam before. She passed it to me.

Now this is just gross.

The jam packet was opened and clearly used. My son didn’t want me to say anything. I left the table and went to where staff were getting drinks. Politely I said this was in our basket opened/used and we did not use it and my toast was sitting on top of the garbage. They were horrified. I left it on the counter.

I suppose mistakes happen, but this one is pretty bad.

Server came to the table and apologized offering me more toast to which I said no thank you the thought is gross. She said yes it was gross. I finished the rest of the meal. Coincidentally, she was not polite when we arrived but much nicer after this.

Some people are embarrassed about any conflict.

My son wasn’t happy I said something. He paid for the meal, so I have no idea if anything was complimentary. I told him when I left I simply said what I said above. I did not raise my voice for other diners to hear, say they were incompetent, walk out or cause a scene of any kind.

There is no denying that this was gross.

It was gross someone’s “leftover used jam” packet was touching my toast. But my son things I should have let it slide. AITA?

This is not a petty complaint or issue, but something that is gross and even unsafe. She handled it properly, and her son is just being overly sensitive to the issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This person thinks she handled the situation well.

This was such a gross experience.

She was right to bring it to the attention of the wait staff.

Even if the jam wasn’t opened, it was still gross.

This was unacceptable.

Complaining about something like this is the right thing to do. Nobody should have to risk getting discarded or previously used food.

While some people certainly complain about silly things, this is not one of those situations. She did the right thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.