Their Neighbor Keeps Harassing Them and Stirring Up Drama — and Nobody Can Figure Out Why

It’s pretty disheartening when you go out of your way to help people out…

And they repay that kindness by taking advantage of you.

But this is nothing new, folks!

We hear stories like this all the time.

In today’s story, a man who really went above and beyond to help out some friends explained why he’s annoyed with his friends.

Check out what he had to say about this.

AITA – recurrent unexpected house guests. “I have two friends that are in their early 30s, they live with one of their parents in a mobile home, one friend works the other does not. In February of this year the pipes froze at their mobile home, they asked if they could come stay with me for the weekend while they sorted out the situation.

Uh oh…you know where this is going…

I agreed, a weekend turned into 10 days. During the time they stayed with me they did not purchase any food, and relied on me to provide them with food as well as a place to stay. Neither of these friends drives or owns a vehicle, the working friend had me take them to work many times and pick them up as well, and the other friend needed rides to doctor’s appointments. I work full-time but I moved things around to accommodate.

We all need some alone time…

I have a long distance romantic partner who comes and visits every 6 to 8 weeks, we had a pre-arranged weekend, and ultimately I told these friends that they needed to sort out other arrangements so that my partner could come visit me as we had previously scheduled weeks in advance. The friends got a hotel for the weekend and still were having plumbing issues the following week, I went over to their mobile home I sorted out that their heat tape had trip to GFCI and was not functioning. I found that the valve from the main water line had frozen open and cracked. I took the friends and their parent to the hardware store where they purchased a new valve and I installed it and I got their water working ( I am not a plumber). During this time the parent had been staying in a hotel.

These people sound totally helpless.

Fast forward to last week on Monday and I get a lot of panicked calls around 7:00 p.m., apparently the mobile home had caught fire, and that they needed a place to stay. I drove over and spoke with the fire department who was still on site and it was very clear that even though the structure was still standing it was a total loss. I took these friends in again but as I have my long distance partner coming up this coming weekend, something that we had scheduled about 6 weeks ago. I made it very clear that this coming Friday is it, they have to have other arrangements by then. When I took them in they only had the clothes on their back I gave them some spare clothing provided them spare toiletries because they had nothing, and took them to the pharmacy so that they could get their medications refilled due to the fire.

What else can he possibly do for these folks?!?!

This time they have been purchasing groceries, but I made it clear that I’m unable to take the working friend to work this time due to my increased workload at my day job. Their parent has been picking them up and taking them to work. In February the increased costs of food from them staying with me caused extreme strain to my budget, this current visit is also causing a strain on my budget but less so because I get more overtime opportunities in the summer months. I know these our circumstances beyond their control, AITA for setting clear deadlines on when they need to have other arrangements set up?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

I think this guy has done just about enough for these fellas, don’t you?

He needs to cut them off.

It’s time they learn a lesson!

This situation is now completely out of hand!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.