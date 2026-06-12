‘They Can Hurl Things at Us but We Can’t Refuse Them Service’: Retail Worker Exposes a Glaring Double Standard

Most jobs come with difficult people, but there comes a point where enough is enough.

So, what would you do if your job required you to deal with customers who were openly rude or even aggressive, and you weren’t allowed to refuse service? Would you just deal with it? Or would it finally break you and force you into a new line of work?

In the following story, one retail cashier reminisces about going through this very thing. Here’s their story.

Why are cashiers and other retail workers not allowed to turn down rude or dangerous customers? Back when I worked at a grocery store down south, we got some of the most horrid customers you can imagine. One customer stated their phone number so fast I couldn’t keep up. Unfortunately, our pin pads to type in their number were the worst and would always freeze up, so I told the customer the pin pad froze and to please give me the number again, and he was like, “No, the computer isn’t the error, you’re the error. What do you have, ADHD or something?”

She was shocked by how rude people could be.

And another time, there was a woman who was being nasty and rude to young girls half her age, to the point that it was so uncomfortable to be around her. This woman even threw a box of fried chicken at the front-end manager because she was upset it wasn’t to her liking, and she’d always complain if there wasn’t fresh fried chicken before 12 pm. Over the course of working with my anxiety and depression, it got so much worse because you just never knew what kind of abuse you were going to be put through, all alone on the front end of that day. It was shocking how many rude things customers would say directly to our faces, knowing they were being hurtful and could be causing harm to us.

Management refused to address the issue.

However, management never did anything about it. Schools aren’t supposed to allow bullying, and if people were acting that way in any other kind of setting, it wouldn’t be tolerated, so why is this put up with in work situations? I found it odd that we had strict rules about ****** harassment and bullying between work staff, but when customers acted that way, causing a very stressful and toxic work environment for the employees, nobody did anything ever. So why aren’t cashiers allowed to turn away customers who are straight-up bullying them?

Eek! Customers like that are so hard to deal with, even without anxiety and depression.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about her story.

According to his comment, it’s only in the US.

Here’s someone who “fires” customers.

This reader says it’s happening right now.

This makes it a lot easier to understand.

Cashiering isn’t for everyone, because these types of customers are at every store.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.