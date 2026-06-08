They Went Upstairs to Investigate a Sick Family Member’s Noise Complaint and Discovered the Neighbors Had Set Up a Real Bowling Alley

The old joke about upstairs neighbors sounds like they’re bowling landed differently for this tenant because her upstairs neighbors actually were.

While she was home sick with the flu, the noise from upstairs got genuinely unmanageable. A family text to the neighbors went unanswered.

So when the noise continued, someone went up to knock and got a peek at the situation. That’s when they discovered a real bowling set with balls and pins.

A “get well soon” card soon arrived from the neighbor’s kids, but the resident still couldn’t shake the sheer audacity.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my upstairs neighbors to stop bowling? You know when you’re in someone’s apartment and the upstairs neighbors are making a lot of noise, and someone cracks the joke “what’re they doing up there, bowling?” Well this time it wasn’t a joke. I live in a brownstone — my family owns it and we rent out the upstairs apartment.’

They’ve always had a problem with the upstairs neighbors being a bit too loud.

The family who lived upstairs was super sweet but loud. We heard them fighting a lot, running around, dropping things, etc. We would also hear their alarms going off, phones ringing, and the TV sometimes too.

But this family was self-aware to know they weren’t perfect either.

We never really said anything because my family was quite loud too.

Someone was always playing an instrument, singing, or we had quite a few guests over, so we assumed the feeling was mutual and we were both just noisy families. One day I was really sick — like the flu and a stomach bug — it was awful — and was trying to sleep in the living room.

Of course, the upstairs neighbors wouldn’t make this easy.

I literally couldn’t because the upstairs neighbors were being so loud. It sounded like they were genuinely bowling.

The family tried to put a stop to it, but to no avail.

I had someone else in my family text them and ask if it was possible for them to keep it down a bit because the noise was quite extreme. They never responded to the text and the noise continued. Someone else in my family eventually went up there to tell them they needed to be quiet.

That’s when they made a startling discovery.

When my family member went up there, she peeked in and sure enough it was a literal bowling set with a ball and pins. Apparently they had given her some snarky reason as to why they didn’t want to stop, but she finally told them I was sick with the flu and they ended up agreeing grudgingly. Later on, their kids had slid me a “get well soon” card under the door. But the fact that they were still reluctant to stop the literal bowling at first sometimes baffles me. AITA for asking them to stop bowling?

Bowling as an upstairs neighbor is such a wild concept.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

At least the story had a happy ending?

“No bowling” should be pretty common sense, but apparently it’s not.

Some neighbors have pretty unreasonable expectations around acceptable noise levels.

It’s true what they say: you never really know what’s going on in someone else’s house.

This story may be funny to look at in hindsight, but in the moment, it’s hard for anyone to cope with. Being sick with the flu is hard enough without hearing the excessive sound of a bowling ball hitting your ceiling over and over again.

At least the neighbors showed enough remorse to send a card, though.

Let’s hope their bowling nights come to an end very soon.