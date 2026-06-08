June 7, 2026 at 9:46 pm

They Went Upstairs to Investigate a Sick Family Member’s Noise Complaint and Discovered the Neighbors Had Set Up a Real Bowling Alley

by Benjamin Cottrell

kid holding a bowling ball

Pexels/Reddit

The old joke about upstairs neighbors sounds like they’re bowling landed differently for this tenant because her upstairs neighbors actually were.

While she was home sick with the flu, the noise from upstairs got genuinely unmanageable. A family text to the neighbors went unanswered.

So when the noise continued, someone went up to knock and got a peek at the situation. That’s when they discovered a real bowling set with balls and pins.

A “get well soon” card soon arrived from the neighbor’s kids, but the resident still couldn’t shake the sheer audacity.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my upstairs neighbors to stop bowling?

You know when you’re in someone’s apartment and the upstairs neighbors are making a lot of noise, and someone cracks the joke “what’re they doing up there, bowling?”

Well this time it wasn’t a joke.

I live in a brownstone — my family owns it and we rent out the upstairs apartment.’

They’ve always had a problem with the upstairs neighbors being a bit too loud.

The family who lived upstairs was super sweet but loud.

We heard them fighting a lot, running around, dropping things, etc.

We would also hear their alarms going off, phones ringing, and the TV sometimes too.

But this family was self-aware to know they weren’t perfect either.

We never really said anything because my family was quite loud too.

Someone was always playing an instrument, singing, or we had quite a few guests over, so we assumed the feeling was mutual and we were both just noisy families.

One day I was really sick — like the flu and a stomach bug — it was awful — and was trying to sleep in the living room.

Of course, the upstairs neighbors wouldn’t make this easy.

I literally couldn’t because the upstairs neighbors were being so loud.

It sounded like they were genuinely bowling.

The family tried to put a stop to it, but to no avail.

I had someone else in my family text them and ask if it was possible for them to keep it down a bit because the noise was quite extreme.

They never responded to the text and the noise continued.

Someone else in my family eventually went up there to tell them they needed to be quiet.

That’s when they made a startling discovery.

When my family member went up there, she peeked in and sure enough it was a literal bowling set with a ball and pins.

Apparently they had given her some snarky reason as to why they didn’t want to stop, but she finally told them I was sick with the flu and they ended up agreeing grudgingly.

Later on, their kids had slid me a “get well soon” card under the door.

But the fact that they were still reluctant to stop the literal bowling at first sometimes baffles me.

AITA for asking them to stop bowling?

Bowling as an upstairs neighbor is such a wild concept.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

At least the story had a happy ending?

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.31.49 PM They Went Upstairs to Investigate a Sick Family Member’s Noise Complaint and Discovered the Neighbors Had Set Up a Real Bowling Alley

“No bowling” should be pretty common sense, but apparently it’s not.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.32.35 PM They Went Upstairs to Investigate a Sick Family Member’s Noise Complaint and Discovered the Neighbors Had Set Up a Real Bowling Alley

Some neighbors have pretty unreasonable expectations around acceptable noise levels.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.33.16 PM They Went Upstairs to Investigate a Sick Family Member’s Noise Complaint and Discovered the Neighbors Had Set Up a Real Bowling Alley

It’s true what they say: you never really know what’s going on in someone else’s house.

This story may be funny to look at in hindsight, but in the moment, it’s hard for anyone to cope with. Being sick with the flu is hard enough without hearing the excessive sound of a bowling ball hitting your ceiling over and over again.

At least the neighbors showed enough remorse to send a card, though.

Let’s hope their bowling nights come to an end very soon.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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