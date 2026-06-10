Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

Towel etiquette at a group outing shouldn’t require a full conversation, but this group made it necessary.

A man who brought his own towel to a creek swimming trip spent the afternoon watching it become the unofficial mud rag of the entire group.

It all started with one friend borrowing it without asking, then another, then another. Suddenly his towel was completely covered in mud.

So when he decided to retaliate by wiping his feet off on another friend’s towel, the owner was immediately offended and suggested his already ruined towel was available for that purpose.

He had some pretty strong feelings about that framing.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wiping my feet on my friend’s towel after they wiped theirs on mine? A group of us went swimming at a creek. Everyone brought their own towel except one guy, so he started using mine. Since he was using my towel, I used another friend’s towel. After we got out of the water, the guy using my towel dried his feet with it.

So he immediately called this friend out, but no one seemed to care.

I said something like, “Bruh, why would you do that?” Then another friend grabbed my towel, laid it on the dirt/mud, and wiped his muddy feet on it. After that, a third friend wiped his muddy sandals on my towel too. At that point, three different guys had used my towel to wipe mud and dirt off their feet/shoes.

So he decided he was going to repay the favor — and his friends didn’t like that.

I got annoyed and took one of their towels and wiped my muddy feet on it. The owner of that towel got mad and said I was being petty and unreasonable. He said there was already a dirty towel available (mine) that I could have used instead of his. He also said, “I can’t bring you anywhere.”

But he’s not falling for their excuses now.

My argument is that they turned my towel into the dirty towel in the first place, and nobody seemed to care when it was my towel getting ruined. AITA?

Well this all escalated fast.

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What did Reddit think?

His friend definitely started it.

Sometimes the best way to handle a bully is matching their energy.

This conflict goes a lot deeper than expected.

These “friends” have clearly never heard of common courtesy.

Three friends used his towel as a mud rag without asking and nobody blinked. He used one towel once and became the unreasonable one in the group. That’s a pretty revealing double standard for a creek trip.

What kind of logic is “the towel was already dirty?” His friends clearly take him for some kind of fool if they think he’s buying into that.

The most valuable lesson he learned from this trip was that his “friends” weren’t really his friends at all.