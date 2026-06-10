June 10, 2026 at 11:35 am

Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

by Benjamin Cottrell

men swimming in lake

Pexels/Reddit

Towel etiquette at a group outing shouldn’t require a full conversation, but this group made it necessary.

A man who brought his own towel to a creek swimming trip spent the afternoon watching it become the unofficial mud rag of the entire group.

It all started with one friend borrowing it without asking, then another, then another. Suddenly his towel was completely covered in mud.

So when he decided to retaliate by wiping his feet off on another friend’s towel, the owner was immediately offended and suggested his already ruined towel was available for that purpose.

He had some pretty strong feelings about that framing.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wiping my feet on my friend’s towel after they wiped theirs on mine?

A group of us went swimming at a creek. Everyone brought their own towel except one guy, so he started using mine.

Since he was using my towel, I used another friend’s towel.

After we got out of the water, the guy using my towel dried his feet with it.

So he immediately called this friend out, but no one seemed to care.

I said something like, “Bruh, why would you do that?” Then another friend grabbed my towel, laid it on the dirt/mud, and wiped his muddy feet on it. After that, a third friend wiped his muddy sandals on my towel too.

At that point, three different guys had used my towel to wipe mud and dirt off their feet/shoes.

So he decided he was going to repay the favor — and his friends didn’t like that.

I got annoyed and took one of their towels and wiped my muddy feet on it.

The owner of that towel got mad and said I was being petty and unreasonable.

He said there was already a dirty towel available (mine) that I could have used instead of his. He also said, “I can’t bring you anywhere.”

But he’s not falling for their excuses now.

My argument is that they turned my towel into the dirty towel in the first place, and nobody seemed to care when it was my towel getting ruined.

AITA?

Well this all escalated fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

What did Reddit think?

His friend definitely started it.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.35.48 PM Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

Sometimes the best way to handle a bully is matching their energy.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.36.31 PM Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

This conflict goes a lot deeper than expected.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.37.03 PM Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

These “friends” have clearly never heard of common courtesy.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.37.35 PM Three Friends Took Turns Wiping Mud on a Man’s Towel, so He Wiped His Feet on One of Theirs

Three friends used his towel as a mud rag without asking and nobody blinked. He used one towel once and became the unreasonable one in the group. That’s a pretty revealing double standard for a creek trip.

What kind of logic is “the towel was already dirty?” His friends clearly take him for some kind of fool if they think he’s buying into that.

The most valuable lesson he learned from this trip was that his “friends” weren’t really his friends at all.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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