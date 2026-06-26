Tired of the Cafeteria Cruelty, a Team of Siblings Quietly Masterminds the Ultimate Low-Stakes Payback on Mean Lunch Ladies

When you work at a school, you should really be kind to the students who go there.

What would you do if you went to a school where the lunch ladies were downright abusive to the kids, and you also lived right on the same property as the school?

That is the situation that the kids in this story were in, so they plotted two different pieces of simple revenge against the lunch ladies. Not only was it effective, but it was really funny too.

Read through the story below and see if you think the kids were justified in their actions.

Double revenge, good luck getting in! During the 90s, my three brothers and myself attended the same, small, local school.

Growing up in a small town has its charms.

There were four classrooms, one schoolyard big enough for a handball and a basketball court, and that was it. The municipal community hall facilities were originally used as a lunchroom, but when the town vocational HS closed, it’s lunchroom was given to the school.

That sounds like a great setup.

Our Mom worked at this high school. When it closed she transferred to another one from the area, but we kept the same “company housing”. Both high schools and the housing were administered by the state, I guess it saved everyone some trouble. Our home was on high school grounds, in a remote building: outside of teaching hours, we had the whole place to ourselves, and great fun was had.

These ladies sound awful.

The lunchroom was managed by three people, the cook who we rarely saw, and two older (to us at least) ladies. They were truly despicable. Hitting kids with a wooden spoon or breaking it by banging it on the table, yelling for silence, making a kid stand on his knees as an example to get the others quiet, … were regular occurrences.

How did they keep their jobs?

They once pretended to be four plates short of mashed potatoes, letting four of the younger kids with a half plate, because they had not been warned soon enough that we would be coming (we sometime ate at home depending on our parents schedule). Who gets four plates short while managing a lunchroom for eighty kids ?

What do these kids have in mind?

They did not like us much, and that was thanks to our first, unintentional, revenge. One of my brothers informed us in the evening that he, naturally, decided that the best course of action would be to skip lunchroom the next day. Him and a friend pooled their allowances, went their way to the town center (opposite the high school grounds) to buy a baguette at the bakery, some sliced ham at the deli, and have their own little picnic.

They were trying to reveal that the lunch ladies were terrible people.

As soon as their absence was noticed, the lunch ladies asked us where they were, the teachers were called, they asked us again… None of us knew anything. Even my younger brother, 6 years old at the time, kept the secret. The fallout was that the actions of those women came to light, as they were clearly explained by my brother and his friend when asked about their acts.

Sometimes the smallest things can cause the biggest changes.

It made so much noise that it became the scandalous news in the whole town, not only amongst parents. The mayor himself had to answer about it, since the hags were municipal employees. But it was not our proudest revenge: as kids, we were kept out of the politics and did not learn much about the consequences for the women.

And now for the second revenge.

Our proudest was thanks to some luck, but very intentional. It was our last few weeks there, before moving out. It was also the first days of summer break, and the front of the lunchroom was a great places for bike acrobatics, so we played there a lot. That’s how we noticed that the keys had been left on the door. We had seen the ladies doing the end-of-year cleaning and tidying the day before, and it looked like they forgot the keys on the door while getting out?

I hope someone has a spare set of keys.

It was not just some keys, but a big ring with a lot of color coded and labeled keys. So, as young responsible citizens, we checked that all windows were shut, and both doors locked. Then, to be sure not to loose them again, we put them in a discarded tin can, then secured them with tightly packed soil and dirt.

Nobody ever knew what happened to the keys.

I’m quite certain that no one else ever lost them again, and that that can is still in the ditch we buried it in – right next to the lunchroom. I guess we could have gotten in trouble given the price of some keys, but even my parents only learned about that years later.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

They may as well have.

Yeah, I bet they looked for hours.

Hiding keys is a popular revenge story today.

When you mistreat students, they find a way to get revenge. Even if you never know about it. I bet those lunch ladies wasted hours looking for the keys, but they never found them. It is even possible that the school had to change the locks.

All of this was caused by the fact that these ladies wanted to go on a power trip and abuse the poor students.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.