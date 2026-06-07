Truck Driver Quits After Supervisor Allegedly Extends His Workday

Have you ever worked at a place where there was someone who made it their life’s work to make everyone miserable ran the show?

That, my friends, is NO FUN AT ALL.

It slows people down and, when mind games take center stage, workers aren’t getting their tasks done!

What’s the point?

Well, some folks out there enjoy POWER…and it’s pretty gross.

In this story, a truck driver shared how he got tired of a supervisor at his job and he decided it was payback time.

Let’s take a look!

Messing with an abusive supervisor. “This was over a quarter of a century ago. Yes, I’m old. I was working as a truck driver and I had several runs ins with a warehouse supervisor who made up petty rules to mess with the warehouse staff, which meant we had a crazy staff turnover. I had complained about him to the managers repeatedly. Note there was a driver shortage, especially of those with ADR (hazardous goods permits) that has never really gotten better.

Why do some people have to make things more difficult than they need to be?

His favorite thing was to screw with staff and make sure their days were miserable. He also tried it with the drivers by “forgetting” to tell the schedulers about urgent pick ups. I was the last driver back, had called my wife to tell her I would be home soon, when he told the traffic controller about a pick up of four small bins of bolts (two head sizes, with two lengths) from a manufacturer that needed to be loaded onto an early morning run the next day. They could have told me about the pick up earlier. It was 30 minutes away from the yard but was on my way back from my route. I got back after the pick up and he starts crowing about how he screwed up my evening plans. All the warehouse staff but him had gone home. I walked into the General Manager’s office and told him what had happened. His response was a shrug so I told that I was going back to my truck to get my kit.

When enough is enough, you gotta speak up.

I opened the side curtains, unstrapped the load and shouted the manager and warehouse supervisor over. I told the manager that he allows the supervisor to bully people to screw with their lives, you can live with the consequences. I jumped in the cab, reversed hard, and stamped on the brakes, tipping the four small bins of bolts up the trailer. “You can sort the bolts out, and you can stick your job where the sun don’t shine.” I then got out of the cab and clocked out. I called an agency and started at a new job the next day. One of the other drivers called and told me it took them two hours to sort it out. Was anyone hurt? No. Just they got a taste of their own medicine. Was it petty? Hell yes.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Was that satisfying, or what?!?!

You bet it was!

If a job is making you this miserable, it’s high time to hit the road and move on to another gig.

Yeah, changing jobs can be hard, but it’s totally worth it sometimes.

Good luck to this guy, we’re proud of him!

He wasn’t about to put up with any more of this jerk’s shenanigans!