Two Women Wouldn’t Stop Talking and Using Their Phones at the Movies — So He Quietly Reached for His Gummy Worms

When you go to the theater to see a movie, you need to be courteous to everyone, and that means staying quiet and staying off your phone.

What would you do if you were at the theater and two women ahead of you kept talking loudly throughout the movie, and one of them was on her phone the entire time?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he started throwing gummy worms at them until they shut up and turned off their phone.

This may not have been the right way to handle the situation, but it was effective, so who can blame him? Read through the full details of the story and see what you think.

I threw gummy worms at a woman for talking and using her phone in the theater A few years ago I was watching Inside Out 2 in theaters. Sitting right in front of me were these two women and a young girl, maybe 7-8 years old.

He could have asked them to be quiet, but this is a lot more fun.

Throughout the movie they kept talking and the two women wouldn’t stop using their phones. One of the women used hers on full brightness. It was so incredibly disruptive. I happened to have a pack of gummy worms, but didn’t want to waste any full worms on her. So, after realizing at some point I couldn’t take it anymore, I bit off half of one worm and threw the other half at her, and didn’t miss.

She is just not taking a hint.

She turned around and looked in my direction but I just kept looking straight at the screen as if nothing happened. But then she STILL wouldn’t stop using her phone. So, a few minutes later, I bit off half of another gummy worm and threw the other half at her. That really got her angry.

They think it was him, but they don’t know for sure.

She turned around, looked right at me and said, “STOP IT!” Again, I just kept looking at the screen as if it wasn’t me who threw it. Then she turned to the woman and little girl and said, “He’s throwing gummy worms at me!” The three of them turned around to look at me, then looked around to see who else could’ve thrown it.

Finally, she is dimming her phone.

They continued murmuring to each other, then the little girl pointed at me (at least I think it was me) and said, “Well, it definitely wasn’t that guy.” The three of them turned back around to watch the movie, and the woman finally dimmed her phone, and eventually stopped using it several minutes later.

I’m not sure that this is the best approach, but at least it is funny.

They also shut up for the rest of the movie. The woman also left for a few minutes, presumably to tell the staff on me, but nothing came of it. So for future reference, if you ever see someone talking/using their phone in a movie theater, just throw popcorn or candy at them. They won’t know who did it 😉

He could have asked them to be quiet and get off their phone, but that wouldn’t be nearly as much fun.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I can’t imagine talking loudly at an orchestra concert.

The whole theater was against her.

Now that is too funny.

Mom deserved what she got.

Stay off your phone or you’re getting a Starburst to the head. Or maybe multiple.

If you can’t be polite at a movie theater, don’t expect others to treat you well. Everyone knows you are supposed to keep quiet and stay off your phone, but some people are just rude.

I hope these ladies learned their lesson and will behave better in the future. Somehow, I doubt that will be the case, though.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.