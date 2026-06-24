“Watch and Learn”: Introverted Grocery Shopper Quietly Teaches Entitled Boomers a Brilliant Retail Secret

Absolutely no Customer Service workers appreciate a late-night customer right before close, but some savvy shoppers have figured out a way to circumvent this. A select few know the secret is to get in and get out without the employees even registering you were there. However, some can blend in a little too well.

What would you handle clientele thinking you worked someplace you didn’t? One woman recently shared her own goofy experience like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

We know, they didn’t.

A local low-budget supermarket recently got their own self-check out stations, which I think is great.

I like to use the self-checkout so I don’t have to remove my headphones and talk to people.

She sounds like a classic introvert.

The down side is that many people in my area seem unaware of how to use one, causing massive delays.

To make matters worse, the supermarket manager thinks it’s fine and dandy to not keep even 1 normal register open.

So while I understand some degree of confusion and annoyance, it still doesn’t explain last night.

Well, that’s an intriguing start.

It’s close to closing so to cut the employees some slack, they were mostly busy with closing while one employee lingered near the registers, sweeping.

I came in to quickly grab a pack of sugar and took the first available check-out counter.

One by one, several middle-aged (at least) men formed a line beside me.

They probably all took note of the same thing.

I look up and see that all 5 other self-checkout counters are completely free.

I shrug and go back to scanning, ask the supermarket employee a question, then pay, grab my items and head out.

Looking back as I scan my receipt to open the gate, the line of men were staring at me, without exaggeration, open-mouthed and aghast.

Was this their first time in a grocery store?

They appeared horrified and indignant that I had abandoned them, lingering in their self-inflicted queue.

I belatedly realized they were expecting me to check them out at the self-checkout register while the actual employee in the branded shirt hadn’t been given so much as a second glance.

Because the woman with the giant over-ear headphones and the Dark Brotherhood jacket is definitely here to help you pay for your pistachios, right?!

Context clues are vital, but not everyone chooses to acknowledge them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

Many commenters could relate all too well.



Others laughed at the universality of the experience.



One person asked the important questions.



Some shared their own pet peeves.



And another person provided expert analysis of the situation.



The security camera footage of this must be golden.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.