Wedding Guest Ignores No-Photos Rule and Gets in the Way of Professional Photographers

No matter where you are, there’s always that one person who thinks the rules don’t apply to them.

So, what would you do if a couple clearly asked guests to stay present and leave wedding photography to the professionals, but someone decided they were the exception? Would you ignore it? Or would it completely take you out of the moment?

In the following story, a wedding vendor explains how he witnessed this very thing happen. Here’s how it all played out.

If it’s not a Karen with an iPhone, it’s a Kevin with a camera I attended the most beautiful wedding as an assistant to one of the vendors last week, and I was so appalled and embarrassed by one of the guests that I need to vent. This wedding had two professional photographers, a professional videographer, and a hired content creator. The couple clearly valued capturing memories and did a lot of research to get some of the best in our local area, working on their wedding. I know the guys who did the photos, and their work is truly world-class. They have multiple cameras and other equipment, years of experience, etc.

The couple warned everyone ahead of time.

Well, the couple was very insistent to tell guests ahead of time, and at the start of the ceremony, that they wanted their guests to live in the moment – no iPhones and please allow the professionals space to do their job. Amazingly. Almost everyone listened. It’s possibly one of the first weddings I’ve been to where none of the guests shoved their phones into the aisle as the bride walked down. But then there’s Uncle Kevin.

Uncle Kevin brought his camera.

See, Kevin bought his own DSLR camera and fancies himself a bit of a photographer. He was very happily and proudly snapping pictures before the ceremony (unasked for) and pulling groups aside for group photos. I started to side-eye him as he was doing this in the ceremony space. Another guest even reminded him, “They said not to take photos.” But see, Kevin proudly pointed out, this wasn’t an iPhone. He had a proper camera. Therefore, the rules don’t apply to him.

The photographers are professionals, so they were good at keeping him out of their way.

Wouldn’t you know it, Kevin spent the whole ceremony following the photographers around snapping away with his camera, looking like an absolute fool. Luckily, they were pretty good at subtly body-checking him and stepping in front of his shots, making sure they were exactly where they needed to be for the perfect shot. The space wasn’t large, and with so many professionals and other guests, Kevin found himself pushed out of the way and a bit of a spare part. I was embarrassed for him, truly. He looked so bewildered and lost out there.

Now, he offers a bit of advice.

In what world do this couple need Kevin’s amateur photography skills when they have so many of their chosen professionals taking shots from literally every angle? Don’t be like Kevin, guys, please. You may fancy yourself a keen photographer, but someone else’s wedding isn’t the time for you to show off your skills, unless you’ve been specifically asked by the couple. Please just attend as a regular guest and maybe snap a few photos of your friends when it’s not bothering anyone. And if you know a Kevin with a camera, please tell him to leave it at home ahead of time.

Eek! That must’ve been so cringe to watch.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about Uncle Kevin.

A plus-one did it at this woman’s wedding.

This person remembers a wedding where this behavior was out of control.

The story reminds this woman of her wedding.

As this person explains, there are ways to do it.

Someone should’ve told him, because allowing him to get away with that is pretty crazy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.