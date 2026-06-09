‘What Is Wrong With You?’: Family Shames Woman for Wearing Sentimental Outfit to Honor Late Dad

Fashion choices are personal since everyone likes different things, and as long as it is within reason, you should be able to wear what you want.

What would you do if your mother and sister were telling you that your clothing choices were embarrassing and would make people think that you are mentally ill if you wore them in public?

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, so she finally changed her clothes, but she thinks that they are out of line for trying to control what she wears.

Personally, what she says she was wearing seems pretty normal to me. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for trying to wear casual clothes in the summer but my mom and sister thinking that I am mentally ill for wear it in public? So, I was trying to be confident since I have autism and is usually hard to go in public.

Let’s see what the issue is.

Because of it and I want to wear my favorite outfit, which is just a red shirt that is brand new and camo cargo pants, which my dad bought for me before he passed away in 2024. So I told my mom if it will be okay to wear this for my walk, but she said to me that my clothes are too “old” and people will be staring.

Her family seems to be very controlling.

This is despite the fact that they are always clean and there are no rips anywhere and this argument went on for 50 minutes until my mom decides to call my sister to see if I’m in the right, but unfortunately she end it up took my mom’s side. And she said that that she is dissapointed in me for not taking care of myself despite the fact, I eat healtly food, listening to peaceful music, focusing on my studies and watching movies and shows in my spare time in order to improve my mental health.

How old is she? Maybe it is time she moves out.

But both of them doesn’t even care about and instead will attack me until I agree to change them so, I did but I have been emotionally and mentally broken because of this. And now my mom is considering kicking me out of the house because I wanted to wear completely normal clothes in public to make myself more appealing and confident to the world.

If this girl is able to, I think moving out would be the best thing for her. The family is very weird and seems to be causing a lot of issues here.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

If this is how they always are, it could be a form of abuse.

Finding a new place to live makes sense to me.

From what she describes, this is just a normal outfit.

I agree with this commenter, but you never know the full story.

This person seems to think that the mom and sister are stuck up, though.

I can’t imagine what about this outfit they think is weird. It seems completely normal to me. Either her mom is overbearing, or this young woman is leaving out some key details. It is hard to say which.

Assuming she didn’t leave anything out, it is clear that this young woman needs to move out and find a place of her own.