Wife’s Simple Proofreading Favor Turns Toxic After Partner Tries to Enforce Bizarre New Rules

Supporting a partner through challenges is part of any long-term relationship.

This woman has done exactly that for years while helping run a business with her partner and giving him plenty of grace as he learned to manage his ADHD.

The problem is that every time something goes wrong, he seems to come up with a new rule that she has to follow to prevent it from happening again.

After he misplaced an important business document she had asked him to review, he suggested yet another system that would require her to change how she works.

That left her wondering when support starts turning into responsibility.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITA for asking my partner to manage his own ADHD? My partner and I have been together for over 10 years. A couple of years ago, he was diagnosed with ADHD and started taking medication to help manage it. He has continued to struggle with losing things (i.e., putting things down and later having trouble finding them). I also have some mental health diagnoses, including PTSD, clinical anxiety, and depression, plus some chronic health conditions. So I get that it’s not always easy to navigate these things, and I try to give him grace as much as possible. We co-own a handmade business, which I take on the lion’s share of organizing/planning for because it stresses him out. But from time to time, I need him to review something for me.

It all started over a document.

This morning, I gave him a marketing document I made. I asked, “Could you do me a solid and look over this today?” He took it and said yes, and that was that. After supper (7 p.m.-ish), he said he’d go look over the document. He had a full meltdown because he couldn’t find it. He told me I shouldn’t give him things until he was ready to work on them so that he wouldn’t lose them.

Then, he tried to enact a new rule.

He asked me to set aside an area of my office to have an outbox to put things in for him, which he could get them from when he was ready. This is the most recent in a list of rules he’s asked me to follow regarding giving him things. Some others include: Don’t give him things after his ADHD meds have worn off (after 6 p.m.-ish). Don’t give him things or remind him to do things while he’s focusing (which seems like always), or he’ll get annoyed. And don’t expect him to keep track of where our joint belongings are, as it’s stressful (I should do that). I felt frustrated. As gently as possible, I asked him if it was possible for him to come up with that type of letter tray/outbox system in his own space because I didn’t have room in my office. I also said that the rules were getting a bit excessive and that some contradicted others. I said it felt like he was having me manage his ADHD for him, and that felt unfair.

Now, he’s upset.

He told me he was having a hard time and needed grace (to be fair, he lost a family member a month ago). As in, I shouldn’t get mad when he has a meltdown. I explained I wasn’t mad about that; it was about the way he seemed to be offloading a lot of ADHD management onto me via these many rules. I have also been having a hard time. I’ve had a serious/urgent health condition for over 6 months that I can’t get a doctor to actually treat, and I was laid off in March and haven’t been able to find work. So I’m trying to make our handmade business into a proper income. Both of these things have been very stressful. He became agitated and left the conversation. He’s now outside doing yard work in the semi-dark. AITA?

Yikes! With everything going on, there’s no wonder they’re both on edge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this situation.

This person thinks he needs to be accountable.

According to this comment, they need a break.

That’s a good idea.

This could work.

The wife was right to push back on this.

ADHD can absolutely make organization and memory more difficult, but that doesn’t mean other people should manage it for you.

The reality is that you never know when help won’t be available.

At some point, the husband needs to build systems that work for him instead of expecting everyone around him to keep adapting to new rules.

Otherwise, every lost item and missed task becomes someone else’s responsibility instead of his own.