Woman Asks Husband to Hang Curtain Rod, but Disagreement Over Crooked Installation Leads to Tension

Small household requests have a way of revealing big things about how a relationship actually works.

A woman who works from home asked her husband to hang a curtain rod in her newly remodeled office so she could manage the light during video calls.

After spending over an hour on it, the whole thing came out visibly crooked — and she wasn’t pleased at all.

But when she asked him to fix it, he told her he was done helping because “nothing he does is ever good enough.”

That kind of fiery response over a curtain rod reveals a lot more about the dynamic between them than either of them are willing to admit.

This one’s worth reading carefully.

AITA for wanting my curtain rod to be straight? I work from home and the light in my office makes it really weird for me to appear on camera for meetings. I decided that I needed to have curtains in my office to filter the light.

So she recruited her husband to help her, but she wasn’t pleased with his work.

Today I asked my husband to hang the curtain rod. He was up in my office for over an hour, and he only hung up one part of the rod. When I went in, it was very obviously crooked.

She let him know his execution left a lot to be desired, but he was in no mood to be criticized.

I told him that I would like it to be re-hung because I just remodeled my office and I don’t want to have a crooked-looking curtain. He snapped at me and told me that he wasn’t going to help me anymore because he can never do anything right in my eyes. AITA?

Sounds like there are much deeper issues at play here than just a curtain rod.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

What did Reddit have to say?

One term quickly comes to mind for this user.

What this couple really needs is some therapy.

This user also chalks it up to weaponized incompetence.

If she really wanted it done a certain way, she probably should have taken a more active role in the task.

Two things can be true at once. The rod was crooked, and she was right to say so. He felt like he couldn’t get anything right — and that feeling did not appear out of nowhere.

Based on the couple’s fiery reaction, it’s clear something had already been in motion before they started installing the curtain rod.

The core issue comes down to a massive misunderstanding: she asked for a correction, but he heard a verdict. Both of those responses are worth examining.

No matter whose side you’re on, one thing is for sure: this couple has some serious problems to iron out before their next home improvement project.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.