Woman Blamed by Friend for Girls’ Weekend Falling Apart After No-Show

Isn’t it crazy when other people take out their problems on you?

You bet it is!

And it’s even worse when they blame you for things that they could’ve easily handled on their own.

It’s enough to drive a person crazy!

And if you’ve been there, you know I’m speaking the truth, friends!

In this story, a woman talked about a friend of hers who gave her the third-degree after she decided not to show up for a friend get-together…but it sounds like she’s the one with the problem.

Take a look at what happened.

AITA For Not Planning The Girls Trip? “I, 26F and Abby 27F, have been friends for a decade and are a part of a friend group. We are somewhat long distance, we live in the UK whereas Abby moved to America for work. I was receiving my high education degree and leading up to the ceremony, Abby had said some hurtful comments to me that felt as though they were purposeful in making me feel lesser-than. I tried to brush it off and told her that I would love to see her during my second ceremony, which will be in a neighboring state to her, she was happy to say yes and leading up to the my summer trip, she kept asking me for the itinerary and where I would be staying. I kept telling her I honestly don’t have a plan, I just want it to be a fun weekend girls trip in a city, I was more panicked over my ceremony and being there on time, if my flights were good to go, etc. I also expressed to her that I would be staying at a cousin’s house that lives nearby and that my cousin isn’t comfortable having acquaintances stay with us, I recommended her to stay with some friends she knows (outside of friend group but still good friends) at an Airbnb or a hotel.

Hmmm, this is odd…

Anyway, I had just received my degree and my other girls in the friend group were there for my ceremony, it was extremely fun but we had one person missing, Abby. I was still really hurt about the comments that she had made — prefer not to say what they were — but regardless, excited to share my achievements with her. A few weeks after my initial ceremony, I get a text from Abby stating that she couldn’t attend my America-based ceremony because of some health concerns (the drive would be intense for her) and her doctor recommended she didn’t travel long distance, as well as an unplanned itinerary and no housing for her for the trip. This confused the ever-living hell out of me. I understood the medical part, I am not at all important enough to disobey a doctor’s orders, but the itinerary? Confusing. The trip was a weekend, in a small city with nothing more but some shopping stops and basic sightseeing, my ceremony was practically half of the day.

Something weird was going on here…

On top of that, I repeatedly told Abby to reach out to our friends to plan a place to stay, yet she never contacted them and were confused when I asked. HERE’S THE KICKER. So her medical reasonings fell short, because within the same day as her text expressing her inability to make it, SHE POSTED ON INSTAGRAM THAT SHE IS EXCITED FOR AN EVEN LONGER ROAD TRIP SHE IS DOING.

She sounds like a serious drama queen.

When I tried talking to her about this, she told me she’s taking a step back from our friendship for numerous reasons (all could have been resolved with some minor communication) but a big reason was ‘you didn’t fight for me to be there, there was no desire for me to be there because you didn’t seem to be upset.’ AITA for not fighting for her to be there, or planning any of this trip? Is her dropping me for this justified?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This sounds a bit like “weaponized incompetence” to me.

And if there’s one thing that really grinds my gears, it’s when people act like they can’t do something…or anything at all.

Get it together, folks!

Her friend sounds like the biggest drama queen of all time.

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