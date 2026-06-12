Woman Buys a Thrift Store Sweater After Her Friend Declined It Three Times, but Her Friend Later Tries to Buy It Back

Thrifting with a friend is supposed to be fun, but this story proves it can also be surprisingly complicated.

A woman who spotted a cute red sweater at a thrift store spent a significant amount of energy convincing her friend to buy it, watched her put it back anyway, and then bought it herself after confirming multiple times that her friend was okay with it. Her friend said yes every time she asked.

Finally, the sweater came home with her, but her friend soon started having second thoughts.

So when her friend asked to buy it off her, she said no, offered borrowing rights instead. Her friend didn’t take that well.

Keep reading for the full drama.

AITAH for buying the item my friend found at the thrift but she put back? I’ve been thinking about this for the past week — it’s such a non-problem, I know, but I can’t help feeling mixed emotions. My friend and I went thrifting together and she found this super cute red sweater.

I was telling her she had to buy it because it would look so good on her, but she ended up putting it back even after I begged her to buy it. The item was dirt cheap, so it’s not a money thing.

So if her friend passed, she was going to take advantage.

I went back and got it because I thought it was really cute and wanted to buy it myself. I checked with her a million times if she was okay with it, and she encouraged me to get it, so I did.

Then her friend started to change her tune.

Once we got back to my place and I was putting it away, she asked if she could buy it off me. I said no, because I had already asked her many times if she wanted to buy it. I told her she couldn’t buy it, but she could borrow it from time to time.

Now her friend is upset and she’s confused.

She wasn’t happy with that — she got annoyed with me and went on her phone. So I was wondering, AITA for not letting her buy it back? Or am I perfectly fine for not wanting to?

What a confounding situation.

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Redditors have a lot to say about this one.

This user wouldn’t trust her friend with loaning the sweater.

If it’s her sweater, why should anyone else get claim to it?

There are some weird mind games going on here.

Some people only want what they can’t have.

She asked before she bought it, then she asked again, and again. She probably asked more times than the situation required, and every single time the answer was “yes, go ahead, get it!”

A thrift store sweater belongs to whoever is holding it at the register, and she held it at the register after confirming the coast was clear. The borrowing offer was generous, but the friend’s petty phone silence was not.

Put it back on the rack next time if you want to keep it. Or just buy it the first time someone tells you to.

You snooze, you lose!

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