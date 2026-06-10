Woman Buys Artwork at a Bargain Price, Then Seller Demands More Money After the Sale

In this day and age, when you get a good deal on a purchase, it can feel too good to be true — and in this story, it kind of was.

One couple was elated to find a gorgeous piece of art that was surprisingly in their price range, so they jumped at the chance. But as the checkout process dragged on with technical difficulties and mixed messages from the salesperson about the price, the whole thing started to feel a lot less serendipitous.

So much to her surprise, the woman received a panicked email from the same salesperson who now wanted to charge 30% more on the piece.

She now faced a challenging moral dilemma regarding it was her duty to respond.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH IF I IGNORE AN EMAIL Recently, my husband bought me an art piece on a whim while we were out doing our regular errands. When we first saw it, we were transfixed.

The following chain of events made them feel like buying this art piece was somehow meant to be.

My husband inquired about the price and received a quote we were surprisingly comfortable with. Understanding the cost of things nowadays and the quality of workmanship, we were surprised it was not more expensive, although the quote was not a small sum by any means either. So we decided to jump on it.

She couldn’t have been happier with the decision.

I’m ecstatic because I rarely treat myself. I’m 8 months pregnant and haven’t been feeling my best lately, so this gave me a mental boost.

But soon, the joy starts to wear off.

The purchase process was long. We didn’t negotiate and just wanted to give the salesperson money and go, but the shop kept having errors with their POS system, resulting in approximately a 30 to 45 minute wait just to give them our money.

Now everything was starting to fall apart.

Throughout this checkout process, the salesperson fluctuated the price of the piece through no influence of our own a couple of times, mentioning sales and other factors. Fast forward a few hours.

Now the salesperson is trying to go back on the whole agreement.

I’m home, and I’ve already shared this purchase with close friends and family when the salesperson emails me to say they mischarged me for the wrong piece. In fact, the piece I have is approximately 30% more expensive than what we paid, which was already at the top of what I was willing to spend.

So she decided she was done putting up with their nonsense.

They gave me the option of returning it, paying the difference, or exchanging it for the smaller piece they actually charged me for. WIBTAH if I just ignore the email?

This business really needs to get their act together.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

What did Reddit have to say?

The logic of “finders keepers” definitely applies here.

This woman acquired this art piece fair and square.

The salesperson might not be acting with the best intentions.

It may even be worth getting the law involved.

This business was shady with a capital “s.”

No one can be sure where this salesman got his education, but he needs an immediate refund if he thinks this behavior is good business practice.

This woman bought an art piece at a reasonable price fair and square, and the minute she walked out that door, the negotiation about its price was off the table.

This email needs to stay unanswered — the art piece is hers.