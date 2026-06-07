Woman Complains About Noisy Neighbor’s Kids and Dog, but Finds No Easy Solution

Constant loud noises and disruptions can be annoyingly frustrating.

This woman has been struggling with her neighbor and their “homeschooled” children. The kids spend nearly all day playing near her home, which constantly affects her work and her baby’s sleep. To make matters worse, the neighbor’s dog has created additional problems at night.

This is one of those frustrating neighbor behaviors that they don’t seem to be bothered by. It shows how difficult it can be when one family’s lifestyle begins affecting everyone around them. Read the full story below. It’s an emotional and relatable story where a person feels trapped between wanting to be understanding and wanting some peace and quiet.

My neighbors have turned me into a Karen that hates fun, I guess So I’m mostly just here to vent, but my neighbors are literally the most annoying people on planet Earth, and it is going to drive me crazy. They have two young kids. I love kids, I have kids, I am a generally laid back person, and believe that kids have a right to exist in the world and ALWAYS understand when kids are being kids. But holy crap, these kids… they are feral.

The neighbor kids can be so loud and disturbing.

Their driveway borders the side of our house where we have the master bedroom, the nursery for our 9-month-old, and my office. I exclusively work from home. These kids, because they are homeschooled, are in their driveway all day long. They must never do any school work, because they are quite literally always in their driveway. I realize their driveway is their property. But the houses in our neighborhood have huge yards, and no one spends all their time in their driveway. Probably because it’s rude.

They do a lot of activities on their driveway.

They apparently don’t want to use their yard. They practice tennis against the side of my house, they play basketball and bounce the balls off our roof. They fence, they build makeshift skate parks, and they have even set up an archery practice range against the side of my house. They are all over the place, in our front yard, jumping the fence into our backyard, in the street. They are loud, all day long. The sound of their screams and balls banging off the side of my house are in the background of all of my zoom meetings. It wakes up out 9-month-old every morning, nap, and night, because they literally bounce crap off her nursery window. They’re are balls stuck in my gutters. It is a nightmare.

They also have dogs that bark all night long.

You might think, “Oh well, at least they sleep at night, right?” NO. Because, as part of their homeschool curriculum, they have apparently adopted three dogs (a Rottweiler, a Dalmatian, and a pit bull) that their six- and eight-year-old are apparently solely responsible for, to teach them responsibility. So, the dogs are left outside all night long and bark all night long. The dogs also regularly get out. I have found them roaming our neighborhood like an unhinged pack thrice in the last month.

This woman is going crazy!

I have confronted the parents about the dogs barking and have been told it is the children’s fault and responsibility. I have filed noise complaints for the dogs and it has slightly improved, but I don’t think there’s anything to be done about the feral children. This family is a circus, and I am going insane!

Oh no! What a terrible neighbor to have. Her frustration seems understandable. Most people can tolerate occasional noise, but constant disruptions that affect work, sleep, and daily life are much harder to ignore. I think it’s safe to say that we all feel bad for OP and her little family.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s find out what Reddit users have to say about this.

This user makes some suggestions.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another helpful idea.

This one sympathizes with OP.

And lastly, this user suggests reporting to CPS.

Being a good neighbor means remembering that other people live there, too.