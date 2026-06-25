Something Was Off About the Motorcycle She Just Bought — So She Turned the Seller In

You really have to do your research and make sure everything is in order when you make a big purchase.

Because you don’t want to get surprised at the last minute by something when you’re dropping thousands of dollars.

That’s when things can get ugly…

In today’s story, a woman explained what happened when she found out that the motorcycle she bought came into her possession from a pretty shady owner.

Read on and find out what she’s dealing with.

AITA for reporting a motorcycle seller after losing thousands of dollars and ending up without the bike? “I (37F) am a brand-new motorcycle rider. Earlier this year, I bought a used motorcycle from someone I knew through the local riding community.

It sounded like a pretty good deal…

One reason I felt comfortable buying from him was because he promised that if I had issues with the bike, he would help me troubleshoot them and teach me how to work on it. As a new rider, that support was a big reason I trusted him. Unfortunately, problems started almost immediately. The bike had mechanical issues, including clutch problems. When I reached out for help, I was often met with responses like “Google it” instead of the guidance that had been promised. At one point, the grenade plate failed. When I asked for help, he wouldn’t assist, and another rider had to step in and fix it for me. After that, communication became even more limited.

Uh oh…

Then I discovered much bigger issues involving the ownership paperwork. The motorcycle did not come with a title. Looking back, I know accepting a bike without a title was a rookie mistake. At the time, I trusted the seller’s assurances that the paperwork issues could be resolved. I later learned there were major registration problems preventing me from transferring ownership. Eventually, I found out there was a DMV-related charge of about $900 tied to the bike. This issue existed before I owned it, and after a lot of back and forth, I had to push hard for the seller to pay it. Later, I learned that the payment had originally been reversed when he purchased the motorcycle before selling it to me. Because the issue was never properly resolved, the title problems remained and I still couldn’t transfer ownership.

This was getting sketchy…

As I continued trying to sort everything out, I discovered the license plate on the motorcycle did not match the VIN of the bike I had purchased. At that point, my confidence in the entire situation was gone. I repeatedly tried to communicate and work toward a resolution. Eventually, both my wife and I were blocked on social media.

It got expensive.

After months of trying to handle things privately, I filed reports with the appropriate agencies because I felt I had no other options left. By that point, I was out thousands of dollars between the purchase, repairs, registration-related expenses, and countless hours spent dealing with mechanics and the DMV. Now the seller and some mutual friends think I went too far and should have just moved on. My view is that I gave every opportunity for the situation to be fixed before involving anyone else. AITA for filing reports and being honest about my experience after trying for months to resolve the situation privately?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a different take.

Well, that’s a bummer, huh?

But, as the old saying goes…buyer beware!

You gotta make sure everything is good to go before you dive into something like this.

It sounds like she did the right thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.