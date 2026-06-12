Woman Just Wants Takeout, but Her Mom Starts Policing Her Dinner Choices

Takeout for dinner is often the Holy Grail for a teenager looking for a break from their healthy usuals. Though it’s rare that any one family can all decide on what the treat of choice will be.

How would you handle your parent acting oddly particular and strange about your takeout order, and who got to have access to it? One girl recently shared a bizarre story about her mom related to this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my mom no?

I (17F) have an autistic twin brother.

Growing up he was selectively mute and didn’t start speaking until 7.

Growing up, whenever we ate out, my brother would always get more of everything if he asked, because he rarely spoke up about his needs.

Seems like a pretty understandable situation.

I understood growing up because his needs were genuine.

Ever since we became teens, I can safely say that he is almost a normal teen in every way that counts as I share a room with him and spend a lot of time with him.

My mom however still chooses his choices a lot of the time.

She developed overprotective instincts and never lost them.

If I say I want to go to place A and if my brother says he wishes to go to place B, you bet my mom will take us to place B.

Now yesterday night my brother and I decided to eat takeout.

He ordered McDonald’s, and I ordered Dominos.

Sounds like a solid situation to each get their own separate place.

My mom also decided to place a separate order for Dominoes.

When my brother’s order arrived, she didn’t even take a bite and told him to go upstairs and not share with anyone.

When hers came, I only took a bite before going back to my room.

You can’t control when you’re hungry.

When my mom came, my mom gave two slices to my older brother and took one for herself.

I only had 3 slices left and I decided to save two for later.

This morning I heated the remaining of my pizza and decided to have it for breakfast.

Breakfast pizza is a classic.

She tells me to give one of my slices to my twin.

I firmly tell her no and that I want to have the rest of my food in peace.

Mind you, the pizza she ordered: she had two slices and gave the rest to my twin.

This is a pretty obvious flaw in the mom’s logic.

Now my mom starts yelling at me about how I’m selfish, that we are siblings and should share, how I’m in the wrong, and how eating in front of him must have hurt his feelings.

She is very mad at me and even called my older brother to have him tell me that I’m wrong.

I don’t know what to do. AITA?

More context feels needed, but this seems like a pretty large overreaction on the mom’s part.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say.

The Reddit community immediately swooped in to save the day.



And provided validation for her feelings.



One person did a deep dive into the mom’s psyche.



Another could relate all too well.



And someone else was scandalized for entirely other reasons.



She’s taking her food out, not her boundaries!

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