Woman Leaves Disabled Cousin Alone Briefly After He Says He’s Fine, Then Finds Herself in Unexpected Trouble

Some favors create more problems than they solve, and agreeing to an all-day last minute babysitting request without any food in the house was one of them.

A woman who took on the responsibility of watching her adult disabled cousin stepped out for thirty minutes after he confirmed he was okay to be alone, returned to a missed call from her uncle, and found out her cousin had called 911 reporting she had been gone for over an hour.

Regardless of the fact that the timestamps on her phone say otherwise and he was physically fine, both her uncle and redditors at large scolded her for her poor judgement.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for leaving my disabled cousin alone for 30 minutes? My uncle texted me this morning asking if I could watch his son — my cousin — today. All day, last minute. He was really urgent and panicked, so I agreed.

She gives some background context on her family.

My cousin is an adult (24), but he’s mentally disabled. He watches cartoons for preschoolers and can’t spell his own name.

But there are several things he can do on his own.

However, he’s not physically disabled or anything — he can walk and use the bathroom alone and is mostly independent. He pretty much just watched cartoons all day.

So she decided the two didn’t have everything they needed, so she needed to step out.

I didn’t have any groceries and didn’t know when my uncle would be able to pick him up or if I should cook for him, so I decided to go to the store. I asked him if he was fine to stay alone and he said yes.

But her uncle wasn’t pleased at all.

Thirty minutes later, I got a call from my very ticked-off uncle. Apparently my cousin had called 911 and told them I left him alone over an hour ago.

This story didn’t match reality at all.

I have timestamps from calls and texts that prove the time — I left at 2:43 and got the call at 3:17. He wasn’t hurt or anything while he was alone. He rummaged through my stuff and ate some crackers, but that’s it, so there wasn’t even any harm.

She thinks the fault lies with her cousin, not her.

I get that he’s disabled, but the entire issue was caused by him lying for no reason. Even kids are fine being alone for less than an hour. AITA?

Her uncle needs to understand what really happened.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

What did Reddit have to say?

This parent takes great offense to this whole situation.

She should have asked her uncle if it was okay, not her cousin himself.

Her cousin may have said yes, but he likely didn’t understand what it meant.

A miscommunication is at least slightly to blame here.

At the end of the day, she thought she did nothing wrong, but she was clearly outnumbered.

Hindsight is 20/20, and looking back, there are quite a few things she could have done differently. She obviously didn’t mean any harm to her cousin, and she was trying to do something good for both of them by getting groceries.

Now all that’s left to do is learn from her mistakes and vow to do better next time.