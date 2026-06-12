Wife Leaves Dishes in the Sink for a Few Hours, Then Comes Back to Find Her Husband Has Been Throwing Them Away

Household chores can easily become a source of tension in relationships.

The following story is about a woman who admitted she sometimes left dishes in the sink for hours before washing them.

Her husband had threatened to throw away any dishes left unattended… then started actually doing it.

Now, she’s enraged that even expensive things are getting trashed.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for being upset that my husband throws away dishes I forget to put away I have always struggled with washing dishes right away. Sometimes, they pile up in the sink. I usually end up washing them. My husband hates this.

This woman’s husband came up with a very strict rule.

A couple of weeks ago, he said something. He said that if he ever finds another dish in the sink, he is throwing it away in the garbage. There has not been a single dish in the sink since then. The rules have since changed.

He started throwing out dishes that were left out and used.

Now, if he sees any dish anywhere in the house unattended, it goes in the trash. I forgot a water cup on the coffee table the other day. It is now at the dump. I used a knife from the $100 knife set to open a package. I forgot it out. It is now gone.

Now, she’s wondering if her anger is justified.

Is my anger unreasonable? Or does this situation indeed feel childish?

Looks like her husband has had enough of the dishes that had piled up in the sink.

The threat may have sounded effective, but really throwing things away is a different story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

What do you think? Let’s check out other people’s comments on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This is not normal behavior from a partner, says this person.

Here’s a different perspective.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Throwing away dishes doesn’t clean the house… it just empties the kitchen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.