Woman Lets Neighbor’s Boyfriend Use Reserved Parking Spot for One Night, but He Overstays Despite Requests to Move

Kind favors can sometimes turn into frustrating situations.

The following story is about a woman who allowed her neighbor’s boyfriend to use her paid parking spot for one night.

But the car stayed for days despite multiple reminders and excuses.

Left without her own spot, she finally took action to resolve it.

This is what people get when they take advantage of someone’s kindness.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for having my neighbor’s boyfriend’s car towed after they took over my paid parking spot for a week? I (24F) pay extra for a reserved parking spot at my apartment. Parking here is really bad. About two weeks ago, my neighbor (26F) knocked on my door. She asked if I could allow her boyfriend, who was just visiting, to use my spot for one night. She said he would move the car early the next morning.

This woman tried to look for a street parking space for her car.

I agreed since my car was with the mechanic. But the car stayed there for almost a week. I reminded her multiple times to move it. There was always an excuse. Now, I have my car back. I keep searching for street parking even though I am paying for my own spot.

She had the neighbor’s car towed.

After several warnings, I finally had the car towed. Now, my neighbor says I overreacted. She says I embarrassed them.

Wow, that favor got stretched way too far! I honestly think they deserved the tow.

She gave multiple warnings, so it wasn’t sudden. They pushed their luck and paid the price.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

They embarrassed themselves, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, another valid point.

A “one-night favor” shouldn’t turn into a long-term parking subscription.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.