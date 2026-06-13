Woman Needs Reliable Car for School Runs, but Husband Wants to Trade It for an Old Truck

Family decisions should consider everyone’s needs.

In this story, a woman needed a reliable car to take care of her kids and be able to drive them to school.

But her husband wanted to trade in her working car for an old truck with fewer features.

Now, she’s worried about safety, finances, and practicality for their family.

No matter how much she explained it to him, it felt like he had already made up his mind.

Uh oh! That doesn’t sound good. Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my husband I don’t think it’s smart to get an old truck right now? This has been a fight for a few weeks. Every time I express my concern, he gets so belligerent and mad. He tells me I don’t know what I’m talking about. Here is the deal right now. We have two good running cars. A 2009 Hyundai Azera with 130,000 miles, and a Hyundai Santa Fe with 160,000 miles. The Santa Fe has both passenger doors that won’t open. He uses that car right now.

This woman will drive his 4-year-old son as soon as he goes to school.

I am a stay-at-home mom with a 1- and 4-year-old. I don’t go a lot of places right now. But once our four-year-old starts school this coming year, I will have to drive him. His dad will be at work at pick-up and drop-off. His age does not offer bus rides, so I will need a car. Unless he plans on getting all the kids up at 5 a.m. to drive him to work, I think that would be ridiculous.

Her husband wanted the old truck so bad.

He wants an old truck so bad. This is even though we genuinely barely get by as it is. I am a stay-at-home mom. I have worked night shift before. It took an incredible toll on my mind. The only people paying for it were my kids.

She wanted a day shift job and offered to trade places with him.

I have begged to trade places with him, essentially. I want to work a day shift job, come home to cook, and put the kids to bed. I want him to do a night shift job and care for the children during the day. Except he has so many wants and wishes that are always self-centered.

He plans to trade her Hyundai Azera for an old truck.

He wants to trade in my good running Hyundai Azera with 130,000 miles. He wants an old 2000 model truck or even older and says I can have the Santa Fe. It only has two working doors. I told him I don’t think it’s smart. Our son starts school soon. We have good vehicles right now.

She thinks they couldn’t afford to get another old truck.

He says he is going to be throwing money into that car for things like tires. He also mentions paying the yearly registration fee. I told him if he gets an old truck, he will have the same responsibility. This applies to any car or truck we get, except we risk getting an old truck. A big fix that we can’t afford could pop up. Then what?

Now, she’s wondering if she was selfish in this situation.

AITA for feeling this is a selfish time to decide this? He wants to trade in my good car for an old truck. Most of the ones he is looking at do not even have a back seat.

To be honest, that doesn’t sound practical at all. They have two perfectly working vehicles.

Sure, the truck’s passenger doors won’t open, but trading a reliable car for an older truck with kids involved is risky at this point.

He really needs to think this over some more, because it feels more like a want than a need.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Indeed, right?

You’re making a sensible decision, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If it ain’t broke, don’t trade it for something that might be.

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