A Woman Planned to Visit Her Long-Distance Boyfriend After a Girls’ Trip—Until Her Friend Demanded She Fly Home With the Group Instead

In your twenties, there is a whole lot of joy to be found in vacationing with friends. If you’ve only been on family vacations prior to that, you will find a whole new level of freedom in jetting off with your closest buddies, with days or weeks of hanging out and absorbing the culture and vibe of a new place together on the cards. And whether you love a bustling city, a tropical beach, or a woodland cabin, enjoying it with your besties can be the cherry on top of a well-deserved vacation.

That was exactly what the woman in this story was looking forward to, as she waited to go on a dream vacation to LA with some of her closest friends. They planned a jam-packed itinerary to ensure that they made the most of their five-day trip, and couldn’t wait to fly out there together. And the timing was perfect, because after planning the trip, the woman started long-distance dating a family friend who lived in LA, so it seemed entirely logical for her to stay in the city a little longer to spend some time with him once her friends had flown home.

But her friends had other ideas. Read on to find out why they had such a problem with this arrangement.

AITA for refusing to cancel seeing my friend after a girls trip just because my friends think it’s “selfish”? At the end of last year, my friends (28, female) and I (25, female) planned a girls’ trip to LA. The full itinerary was as follows: Day 1: fly in

Day 2: Koreatown

Day 3: Universal Studios

Day 4: beach day

Day 5: check out and fly home

But that was where the drama started.

Recently, I started seeing someone who lives in LA. Since we’re long distance and don’t get to see each other often, I told my friends that instead of going to the airport with them on Day 5, I’m going to stay one extra day to spend time with my friend. Important context: I am not missing a single planned activity, I’ll be fully present for the entire trip, and I’m not asking them to change anything or cover any extra costs. The ONLY difference is I’m not getting on the same flight home. That’s it. But they are now calling me selfish because it’s a “girls trip,” and apparently that means I shouldn’t be seeing anyone else at all.

And her friends are refusing to see reason on this.

It has escalated to the point where they’ve given me an ultimatum: either I fly home with them as originally planned, or there is no trip. I would understand if this was a genuine safety concern, but the thing is I know this guy, our families know each other and my family are aware that I would be visiting him – no one has an issue with this other than my two friends that I am going to this trip with. I’m honestly confused because… how is it selfish to extend my own trip by one day on my own time? I’m not taking anything away from the group. I’m just not ending my trip the exact same way they are. I even said I am willing to check out of the hotel with them so that they don’t have to worry about late charges, even though the hotel was under my card.

Read on to find out how she’s planning to proceed.

At this point it feels less like concern and more like they think they get a say in what I do with my own time. I do feel bad as we have been friends for a long time, but I just don’t think this is an appropriate way to show concern, and I feel like I am being held back from doing something I have the right to do. So am I wrong for refusing to cancel my extra day and just flying home with them to keep the peace? AITA?

This woman is 25-years-old. She has a solid reason for extending her stay, and she knows the guy she is seeing and has done for a long time.

So her safety is absolutely not the concern here.

Instead, her friends are the ones being selfish by trying to ensure that she spends the entire flight home with them, as well as the entire vacation – and that is not okay.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that the ‘friends’ were just jealous.

While others thought that perhaps their own relationships (or lack of) were behind their clear resentment of their friend’s new one.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she should cancel the trip altogether.

These are grown women, and they can’t just be happy for their friend and let her take some time to enjoy her new relationship. Long distance can be hard, but luckily this pair seem to have a solid foundation rooted in their families’ friendship. So given she’s going to be in LA with her friends, it would be nonsensical not to pay him a visit. But instead of seeing this rare opportunity for what it is, her friends have taken it upon themselves to ruin the vibe of the entire trip and, in doing so, put their entire friendship at stake.

Because it’s not like there is just one of them flying home alone. They can hold one another’s hands if they really need to; they do not need their friend – who will have been with them 24/7 for five whole days already – to be with them for every last second until they get home. And whether this is a result of their own relationship drama, or whether they’re simply seeing their friend as a possession that they don’t want to let go of, they need to drop it. Because this is no way to treat a friend.