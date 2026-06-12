‘She Won’t Do Our Dishes So Let’s Attack Her Body’: Roommates Cross a Line in Petty Dish Dispute

Sharing a living space requires respect and clear boundaries.

The following story involves a woman who refused to wash her roommates’ dishes and only cleaned up after herself.

Her roommates became angry and started insulting her and her body.

What started as a simple disagreement quickly turned into verbal abuse and harassment.

Tsk tsk! Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to do my roommates’ dishes and saying I wasn’t interested in talking it out? I (22F) live with three other people (24F, 20M, 19M). Recently, the 20M roommate asked us to wash the dishes. The thing is, I wash my own dishes. That is it. I have other things to do than washing other people’s dishes.

This woman told them the truth, and she was screamed at.

When I told them that, he and the 24F roommate got really mad at me and the 19M roommate. They started to scream and everything. The dishes are theirs. I clean everything after myself. They still got mad that me and the 19M roommate did not do any cleaning.

The next day, she received an invitation from her other roommates.

I am not cleaning other people’s mess. I am sorry, but I cannot do that anymore. I did this at the beginning. I cannot keep doing it now. It went on and on for two days. On the second day, the 24F roommate sent a long message of rebukes. After that, she asked if we wanted to go out for a drink that night. She wanted to talk things out and said it was not worth fighting over things like that.

One of her roommates started insulting her.

I had an exam literally 30 minutes after she sent those messages. I said that I did not read all of that. I still answered her last message. I said that I was not interested. Her boyfriend, the 20M roommate, then called me fat. He said, “But your love handles seem to interest you, given how you maintain them.”

They mocked her the whole day just because she refused to wash their dishes.

The 24F roommate then said that I smelled bad. She went on calling me a bad name. She called me a mean, privileged white French girl. She is white, too. She is studying in a foreign country and speaks like four languages. In my book, she is a more privileged white girl than I am. Anyway, she and her boyfriend went on all day insulting me. All of that happened because I said that I did not want to do other people’s dishes.

Seriously, how childish were the roommates?!

Asking to wash the dishes is one thing, but attacking her physical appearance is another story… and way out of line, if I may add.

It sounds like OP just set a basic boundary, but she got attacked for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and straightforward.

You are not their mommy, says this person.

Here’s what this user would do.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s some useful advice.

Not your dishes, not your problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.