Woman Served a Regular Customer Who Kept Telling Her to Smile, so She Felt Uncomfortable When He Offered Her Money for It

Not all customer interactions feel respectful or appropriate.

In this story, a woman works at a buffet and has a regular customer who constantly tells her to smile.

During one visit, the customer offered her money just to see her smile.

What seemed like a small comment started to feel more uncomfortable over time.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

A regular tells me to smile and now ties it to my tips I work at a Chinese buffet, and there is this guy who comes in alone pretty often. Every single time he comes in, he tells me to smile or asks why I am not smiling. Today, I sat him and got him his drink. As I was walking away, he loudly said, “Calm down.”

This woman was asked by a regular customer to smile.

Everyone in my section turned and looked. It was really embarrassing. Then, toward the end of his meal, he waved me over. He held out a $10 bill. He said, “Smile for me.” I smiled because I did not know what else to do.

Though she smiled, it made her feel uncomfortable.

Honestly, it made me really uncomfortable and irritated. I am there to do my job. I am not there to be told how my face should look. I am not rude. I am just focused.

Now, she’s wondering if she was overreacting.

It is starting to feel less like a harmless comment. It feels more like he enjoys putting me on the spot. I am just wondering if I am overreacting for feeling this annoyed and uncomfortable about it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Meanwhile, this person has a possible response.

It’s all about control, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

A smile is not part of the menu.