Woman Shops for an Electronic Device and Politely Declines an Extended Warranty, but an Employee’s Rude Response Leads to a Complaint to His Manager

I recently had an encounter today at a [insert large tech chain] wherein I was on the verge of purchasing an electronic device and an employee was working with me. My partner was with me as well.
I am a woman, my partner is a man, employee was a man.
Everything was fairly normal at first. The employee was a bit condescending about my knowledge of the product I wanted, but whatever. Myself and my partner were very polite the entire time.
The encounter went as such:
Then, the guy really crossed the line.
Employee: Did you want a [large tech chain] warranty? You’ll get XYZ with it.
Me: No thank you!
Employee: Well don’t come ******** to us when it’s broken, and we charge you more.
Me (shocked into silence): Never mind! We are not going to purchase here.
My Partner: You need to learn what is appropriate to say!
Frustrated, they reported him to the manager.
Me: (pulling partner away)
Employee: Wait come back!
Afterward we reported the employee to their manager (didn’t stick around to see what happened).
As someone who never reports employees for anything because we are all human and make mistakes , I do feel a little bad even though I think it was warranted (and I believe the employee should lose his job, which makes me feel like an even bigger **)
AITA?
Wow! That was a wildly inappropriate way to say it.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.
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Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done.
That’s why there are managers and policies.
It was pretty rude.
You should never curse at a customer.
Exactly! This is spot on.
That employee definitely crossed a line.
There’s nothing wrong with recommending a warranty, but he never should’ve started talking to a customer like that.
The manager needed to hear about it because that kind of attitude only gets worse when nobody addresses it.
But more importantly, the employee needs to learn how to read people. Some customers might laugh off a comment like that, but plenty of others won’t.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Woman Shops for an Electronic Device and Politely Declines an Extended Warranty, but an Employee’s Rude Response Leads to a Complaint to His Manager
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
It’s not always what you say that gets you into trouble. Sometimes it’s how you say it.
This woman recently learned that during a trip to a large electronics store while shopping for a new device with her partner.
The employee helping her seemed a little condescending from the start, but nothing serious enough to get upset over.
Then he asked whether she wanted to purchase a warranty, and she politely declined.
But what the employee said next was way over the line.
Read on to see why she reported him to the manager.
Then, the guy really crossed the line.
Frustrated, they reported him to the manager.
Wow! That was a wildly inappropriate way to say it.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done.
That’s why there are managers and policies.
It was pretty rude.
You should never curse at a customer.
Exactly! This is spot on.
That employee definitely crossed a line.
There’s nothing wrong with recommending a warranty, but he never should’ve started talking to a customer like that.
The manager needed to hear about it because that kind of attitude only gets worse when nobody addresses it.
But more importantly, the employee needs to learn how to read people. Some customers might laugh off a comment like that, but plenty of others won’t.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, cursing, ENTITY, extended warranty, inappropriate comments, manager, picture, reddit, report to manager, rude cashier, top
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