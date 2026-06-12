Woman Contacts Her Boyfriend’s Ex to Get the Full Story — Now He’s Accusing Her of Being Untrustworthy

Relationships can become complicated when outside perspectives get involved.

In this story, a woman spoke to her boyfriend’s ex about ongoing issues she was experiencing with his friend group.

She thought the conversation would help her understand repeated patterns affecting their relationship.

But when her boyfriend found out, he felt his trust had been broken.

Do you agree with his reaction? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for talking to my boyfriend’s ex and later using parts of that conversation when addressing issues in our relationship? I (23F) have been with my boyfriend (26M) for about 10 months. Lately, our relationship has been strained due to ongoing tension involving his friend group. It is also due to how they treat me.

This woman noticed how her boyfriend’s friends treated her poorly.

His friends have repeatedly been hostile or dismissive toward me in social settings. It has created a lot of conflict between my boyfriend and me. He has acknowledged before that his friends can be overly aggressive. They act this way toward people they do not know well. He also said that similar dynamics contributed to issues in his past relationship.

She ran into her boyfriend’s ex, and they sat down for a chat.

A few weeks ago, I unexpectedly ran into his ex (24F) in my neighborhood while I was getting lunch. We had never spoken before. However, we recognized each other. I told her who I was. I made it clear she did not owe me a conversation. I also said she could leave at any time. She chose to sit down and talk with me. We ended up having lunch together.

She felt like the conversation would help her understand her partner more.

The conversation covered her experience in the relationship. This included how she dealt with his friend group and certain patterns she noticed. I did not go looking for her. I also did not immediately walk away. I felt it could help me understand some of the dynamics I was dealing with.

When her boyfriend found out, he didn’t take it well.

A few days later, I brought up some ongoing issues in my relationship with my boyfriend. I referenced specific behaviors and patterns. He had never personally told me about these things. He eventually realized I had spoken to his ex. I had not initially disclosed this. He got very upset. He said I crossed a major boundary by talking to her at all. He called it disrespectful and said it broke his trust.

She explained that she was just trying to understand the patterns in their relationship.

I argued that I did not seek her out. I said I was trying to understand repeated issues. These issues were affecting our relationship. He feels I inserted an outside party into our relationship. He says I used private history against him. I feel like I was trying to make sense of a situation that was already impacting me.

Now, he’s feeling distant towards her.

Now, he is distant. He says he does not know if he can trust me the same way again. AITA for talking to his ex? And using what I learned when discussing problems in our relationship?

Uh oh, that definitely crossed into sensitive territory.

I get that she wanted some answers from a person who used to be close to him, but that’s a risky move.

Honestly, both sides have a point here, but who do you side with?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Another person chimes in.

His reaction was a huge red flag, says this user.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

Curiosity can bring clarity… but sometimes, it also brings chaos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.