A Woman Booked a Luxury Beachfront Suite—Then an Unexpected Wedding Layout Ruined the Views

Resort layouts can sometimes create awkward situations.

The following story involves a woman who stayed at a beachfront resort with a walk-out suite.

But it turned out to be right next to the wedding venue.

After returning from the beach, she unknowingly stepped out in her pajamas while a wedding was going on.

Guess what happened next. Let’s take a closer look!

Hotel has weddings ceremonies on beach in front of the beach walk out suites. This is the hotel’s fault more than anyone else. I went to a really nice all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean last week. The resort has these walkout suites that cost $3,000 USD for four nights. You are supposed to be able to walk out from your room directly onto the beach. You can, but apparently that area is the wedding venue area as well.

There were a couple of weddings during the time this woman was there.

There was a wedding each night I was there. One afternoon, after I came back in from the beach, I could tell they were setting up for a wedding. I walked around it to get to my room. I took a shower and kind of forgot about the wedding.

She was literally ten feet away from the bride and the photographer.

Then, I went to hang my wet swimsuit out on my patio. I opened my door in my pajamas. Ten feet away from me was the bride and a photographer. I just went back into the room. I hung my clothes over the shower.

She felt like the design was poorly planned.

I feel like it is not fair for the wedding or the resort guests. They have these walkout suites so close to the designated wedding area. It just feels like poor planning on the resort’s end.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

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Finally, short and simple.

What’s more awkward than accidentally crashing a wedding in your pajamas?