“It Was Just a Compliment”: Wife Outraged After Friend Calls Her and Her Husband ‘Gorgeous’

Gee, this is what you get for paying someone a compliment...

If this is gonna be the case, then maybe it’s best not to say anything nice to anyone ever again!

Okay, that was a bit of an exaggeration, but this story did take some very strange turns.

And you’ll see what I’m talking about here in a minute when you dive in.

In today’s story, a person talked about what happened after they said something nice about some people…and it didn’t go as planned.

Get all the details below!

AITA for calling my friends gorgeous? “Last night I was talking to one of my friends and he started degrading himself in a way while complimenting his girlfriend (also my friend).

So I said that him and his GF are the most gorgeous people out there obviously not meant in a weird way at all. I went to sleep after that and woke up to a message, I’m not sure if she was mad or joking, that said that only she can call her BF gorgeous.

This is weird…

I obviously now feel horrible because I didn’t mean anything bad about it, so I decided to go apologize to her privately and explain that I didn’t mean anything weird to either of them. I’m still waiting for her to reply. It was kind of embarrassing being called out like that in the group chat since I didn’t think much of it when saying it, but I feel really guilty and ashamed now. AITA for calling them good looking and is it good that I apologized and tried to explain myself so I won’t lose my friends over this?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user also said they’re NTA.

Well, that was weird, right?

I sure thought so!

You’d think people would be receptive to this kind of thing, but I guess not…

Oh, well…

Some people just don’t know how to let others receive a compliment…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.