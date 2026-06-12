Mom Snaps at a Stranger Who Got Too Close to Her Baby With a Lit Cigarette Downtown

Protecting a baby often means setting firm boundaries with strangers.

In this story, a woman was out for a walk when someone approached her baby while holding a cigarette.

Despite her attempts to move away, the stranger kept getting closer and trying to interact.

She felt uncomfortable and concerned, so she finally reacted when the woman wouldn’t back off. Now, she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling someone to “get out of my baby’s face?” My baby is two months old. We were just on a walk through our downtown area. Someone walking by saw I had a baby. She started saying, “Oh! A baby! She’s so cute!”

This woman moved the stroller away from the smoking lady.

This woman had a lit cigarette in her hand. She was getting awfully close to my baby. She was cooing over her. I moved the stroller away from her. I was trying to get my baby away. The woman moved closer.

She snapped at her and told her to get out of her baby’s face.

At one point, she turned her face slightly away and smoked her cigarette. She tried to turn back to my baby and tried to get closer. I snapped and said, “Get out of my baby’s face.” She huffed and harrumphed. She told me, “You don’t have to be so rude.” This all happened in a span of maybe 30 seconds. AITA?

Some people can’t respect boundaries, especially with a baby.

Her strong negative reaction to the smoking lady seems justified because, come on, who smokes in front of a baby?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Ugh! Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

It’s basic decency, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

A smoker speaks up.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If you bring smoke near a baby, expect a little fire from the mom in return.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.