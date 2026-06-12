Woman Stops by Her Sister’s Car Dealership for Tires — Accidentally Ignites a Five-Day Drama Over a Missed Handshake

A tire appointment should not produce a five-day interpersonal crisis, but in this story, that’s exactly what happened.

A woman who brought her car to her sibling’s car dealership for a tire change and alignment spent two hours in her sister’s office and exchanged small talk with two colleagues who stopped by.

The second one extended his hand from the doorway while she was seated too far away to reach it, so he retracted his hand before she could get up. She thought nothing of it.

But five days later, she found out the man hadn’t stop thinking about the missed handshake.

Given the fact that she’s unlikely to ever see this man again, she found the whole complaint totally pedantic.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: I accidently missed a handshake My car needed new tires and an alignment, so I brought it to my sister’s dealership for the family discount. We are both in our 30s. I hung out in her office until my car was done, which took about two hours. During that time, two of her colleagues came in to say hi. They were both men in their 50s.

She thought it had been a perfectly normal interaction.

I small-talked with both of them, thought they were both very nice, and that was that. Five days later I got a call from my sister.

She said one of the colleagues approached her and said he was “very upset and offended” — his words — that I didn’t shake his hand.

She begins replaying the whole thing in her mind.

Thinking back, I remember shaking the first guy’s hand because he walked into her office and right up to me, and his intent was clear. He sat down and stayed for a while.

The second guy came in some time later and just kind of extended his hand from the doorway while I was sitting back, relaxed, in a chair not within arm’s distance. I did lean forward to get up and shake his hand, but he had already retracted it at that point and jokingly shook the other guy’s hand, who was still hanging out in the office. The second guy hung out for a few minutes, chit-chatted, and left. The first guy left shortly thereafter.

But still, she had no idea she had somehow offended anyone.

I thought it was a fine, surface-level interaction and thought nothing more of it. Apparently, this has been on that second guy’s mind for five full days and was enough of an issue to approach my sister about it. He was very upset and offended about it, especially because I had been described as being very sweet and nice.

Her sister throws her under the bus to save face.

She said she played it off as me having a blonde moment and that it wasn’t intentional, but that in the future if I see him again I should definitely shake his hand and make a joke about it. I’m sorry, but what?

My car is a different brand than her dealership’s, but tires are tires, so I’ll likely never see this guy again. But if I do, I now have to make a spectacle about an accidentally missed handshake? AITA for missing a handshake?

Overreacting, much?

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Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This guy is really making a mountain out of a molehill.

There are some major red flags coming off this guy.

Life is already hard enough without being forced to interpret some weird secret language.

When you have social anxiety, it’s normal to spiral about everyday interactions, but most people just keep it to themselves.

Being asked to plan an apology joke for an accidental missed handshake is a sentence that shouldn’t exist, and yet here we are.

Any reasonable person would agree that this woman’s intention was never to snub this man. She was sitting in a chair at an unreachable distance when he extended his hand from a doorway and then pulled it back before she could stand. That’s a normal mistake that most people would just laugh off.

But proceeding to stew about it for days and then cause unnecessary drama about it is just taking things too far.

People make mistakes and no social interaction is totally perfect. It’s real life, not a sitcom.

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