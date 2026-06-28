Woman Waits Over an Hour for Shared Bathroom After Roommate Refuses to Come Out

Common courtesy goes a long way when you share a home.

This woman has a roommate who spends an unusually long time inside their bathroom almost every day. One day, after desperately needing to use the restroom and waiting far longer than expected, she found herself with no choice but to look for another solution. What happened next left her roommate feeling embarrassed and sparked an argument between them.

If you are living with a roommate, you can easily relate to this story. Read the full story below and weigh in on who was really at fault.

AITA for embarrassing my roommate by using a guy next door’s bathroom? I live in a student dorm. It’s two of us in a room, my roommate and I. Let’s name her Lisa. Lisa loves our bathroom. Once she goes inside, she spends a lot of time doing whatever. This happens every day multiple times, each time ranging from 30 to 90 minutes. As far as I know, it is probably because she is smoking (it’s allowed to smoke indoors where I live). She could also be watching some reality show or popping her face in parallel with all the basic bathroom stuff.

This woman couldn’t hold it any longer.

Once she comes out she goes: “Oh I’m so sorry. I don’t know why I do this. I’m crazy,” and then, next time, she does this again. I stopped asking her to cut this off whatsoever because she just forgets about it (or simply doesn’t care). So, a couple of days ago, Lisa went to the bathroom. I just had 3 cups of tea. Of course, at some point, maybe half an hour later, I wanted to use the bathroom. I thought to myself, “Well, maybe it’s one of the quicker times and she will leave the bathroom soon.” No. Another 15 minutes go past, she is till inside. I knock on the door and ask, “Hey, how much time do you need there?” She says, “15 more minutes.” I say, “Bro I’m about to wet myself. Please, hurry up.” And Lisa answers, “I’m so sorry, I will.”

Her fight-or-flight mode kicked in.

Another 30 minutes go past, I geniunely feel awful. My stomach hurts badly, and I feel like I’m actually about to wet myself each more minute. I knock on the door once again. “15 more minutes, please,” she says. That’s when I legitimately thought to myself that I can’t wait another 15 minutes because I’m definitely wetting my pants soon. And I’m probably dying of embarrassment right afterwards. My fight or flight mode kicks in, and I choose to flight.

She knocked on the neighbor’s door and asked if she could use their bathroom.

I run out of the room, knock on our neighbor’s door (who is Lisa’s classmate and also my friend), and ask if I can use his bathroom. Because, well, Lisa has been in ours for an hour and a half now. He laughs about it and lets me in. The next day, when Lisa came home from uni, she looked super irritated by something. When I asked her what happened, she said, “Nothing.” 15 minutes later, I asked her again. I couldn’t ignore her mad face. She said, “Why would you embarass me like that with the bathroom thing? Now, everyone is laughing like, ‘What are you doing there for so long?'”

She felt embarass too that she had to use somebody else’s bathroom.

Maybe I really did mess up? I mean, I could just not mention for how long she was there. I felt like I should have explained why I was knocking at someone else’s door to use the bathroom. But I was frustrated and wanted to share my frustration, so maybe that’s why it came out like that. I mean, I felt super embarrassed myself, because I had to go to another guy’s bathroom, and my stomach was hurting as hell. That’s why I’m not sure if it was my mess up or her. Maybe both.So, what do you think? Am I the jerk?

Seriously, one and a half hours inside the bathroom? You can’t blame OP for knocking on somebody else’s door. Her roommate shouldn’t be surprised when others find another way to meet a basic need. The embarrassment seems like a consequence of the situation rather than OP trying to humiliate her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Let’s see the comments of other online users.

Here’s a valid point.

Plain and simple.

This user sides with OP.

Another honest opinion.

And lastly, people are calling her out.

If you monopolize the bathroom, don’t be surprised when people look for other options.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.