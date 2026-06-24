Husband Sparks Furious Debate After Calling Wife’s Dream London Trip With Her Brother a ‘Waste of Money’

Balancing personal dreams and family responsibilities can be difficult.

The following story is about a woman who has been the sole provider in her family, supporting both her husband and his mother.

After years of covering bills, medical expenses, and caregiving, she finally had a chance to travel.

But her husband questioned whether spending money on herself was the right choice.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for Wanting to Go on Holiday? I, Clara (34F), am married to Clint (52M). Yes, there is an 18-year age gap. Moving on, since 2019, Clint has not been gainfully employed. We live in a country where staying with your in-laws is normal. However, we never did that.

This woman and her husband moved to her father’s house to avoid paying rent.

In 2022, we moved cities to stay in a house owned by my father to avoid paying rent. In 2024, Clint had a life-changing surgery for a chronic and genetic condition. Since then, he has had some jobs. However, not many. Less than 3 months after his surgery, his father died. We now look after his mother (75F).

She has a steady job, so she pays for all the household expenses.

We split our time between his mother’s house and the house owned by my father His mother’s house is in the city we are both from, while my father’s house is a 3-hour drive away. I pay the bills for both houses. This includes domestic help, electricity, water, food, etc.

I have had the same job since 2012. I love it. I joined right out of college and now manage the company. I also get profit-sharing. Despite this, a lot of my income goes toward medical bills, check-ups, and medicines for Clint and his mom.

Her father worked at the airport and received travel perks.

My father (68M) worked at an airport for 30 years. He has now retired. Thanks to his perks, my brother (36M) and I have an opportunity to use two free-ish tickets to travel anywhere in the world. We only have to pay taxes.

Her father booked her and her brother a trip to London.

My father, without asking, booked tickets for us to travel to London. We have to use the tickets before March 2027. My brother has been urging me to plan with him. He wants to avoid last-minute bookings and higher costs. While my brother and SIL (35F) both earn well, I am the only earning member here.

She wanted to go, but her husband thought it would be a waste.

I want to travel. However, my husband is asking if it is right for me to waste over $2,000 for a trip just for me. For reference, we do not struggle to make ends meet. However, Clint and I have never gone on a holiday. We have been married since 2016. We have never even had a honeymoon. AITA for wanting to go?

The fact that she’s been carrying a lot for years means she deserves the travel perk from her father.

And calling it a “waste” honestly feels a bit harsh, don’t you think?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another straightforward remark.

This user needs clarification.

Another person chimes in.

It’s your money, says this user.

Even the most responsible people deserve a ticket to relax and enjoy their lives.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.