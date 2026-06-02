Woman Plans to Start a Family After Her Wedding, but Sister Asks Her to Wait Until 2027

Life milestones don’t always happen on someone else’s timeline.

In this story, a woman wanted to start a family with her husband shortly after their wedding.

But her sister insisted she wait until after her own wedding in 2027 out of courtesy.

Now, she feels torn between respecting her sister’s wishes and following her own plans.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH For Wanting to get Pregnant before my sister gets Married? My husband and I got married last year. We are now looking to start a family within the next year. My sister gets married in 2027.

This woman’s sister told her to give them the same courtesy.

I told my sister that my husband and I wanted to start having kids. She said she waited until after our wedding to get engaged. So we should give her the same courtesy with starting a family.

She thinks it’s not fair that they have to hold off their plans just because her sister is gonna get married.

I obviously do not want to take away from her special day. But I also do not feel like I should have to hold off on starting a family because of my sister. So, am I the jerk for wanting to start a family before she gets married?

Planning for the future requires careful thought, but it doesn’t always mean you have to give way to other family members’ milestones.

After all, a wedding is just one day, while building a family will take years.

Do you agree with her sister’s argument?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

Don’t delay it, advises this person.

Here’s another valid point.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t exactly put a baby on hold like it’s a calendar event.