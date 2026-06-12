Woman Won’t Repay the Guy Who Funded Her Volleyball Season — So He’s Threatening to Call Her Out in the Group Chat

Let me ask you a question: are you the kind of person who gets annoyed when you lend someone money…and then they don’t pay you back?

I’d venture to guess that almost all of us fall into that category!

So we think that you’ll most likely sympathize with the guy who wrote this story.

He forked over some of his hard-earned cash to allow someone to play on a volleyball team…and now the person is giving them the cold shoulder.

Should he make a big deal out of this?

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA if I put a teammate on blast in our group chat? “I (20M) set up a one time team for a local volleyball tournament and invited a mutual friend that I have only talked to in passing at pervious tournaments. I’ll call her U (19 F). U is a good player at her position and agreed to come play. The tournament fee was 150€ per team, with 9 team members it worked out to €16.50 per person (not exact but i comped the 2 euro left over). Everyone paid in time and we even won the tournament. Besides I had told everyone about the fees 2 weeks before the tournament and reminded everyone the week before, the tournament took place on a Sunday and fees needed to be paid by Friday. Friday came along as all days do and still no word from U.

You can probably guess where this story is headed…

No problem i thought, I’ll just pay her part the fee and remind her to pay me back, U replied saying she would and apologized. All good I’m thinking, I’ll probably get it later today. Nothing. Sunday comes and goes she plays on our team, no issues at all she seems like a normal very pleasant passionate volleyball player.

Show me the money!

Come to now, 2 days post tournament and I’m still down my share of money, I’ve asked her twice since (once yesterday and again today) and she says she will but still hasn’t. Now to my question: We have a group chat that I used to keep our team members in touch before and during the tournament.

Should he put her on blast…?

If I was too put a message in tagging her and asking to send the fee would that be ok? I have given her 4 chances in private messages over the span of 13 days to pay me. Maybe a tiny bit of public shaming could do the job?

This guy isn’t made of money!

I don’t want to shame her but I’m also a broke college student and 16.50 is a lot for me. Giving her grace she played another tournament the day after so maybe she is just scatter brained? She also said she would send me the footage via a Youtube link. The videos have been posted but are private and she hasn’t provided the link I’ve also asked for this with the payment. Anyway any advice is appreciated please don’t go to hard on her. I don’t want to embarrass her in a group chat with 7 other people. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, you can see why this fella is pretty annoyed by what’s going on here.

If someone says they’re gonna pay you back, even if it’s a small amount of money, you gotta expect that they’ll follow through on that promise, right?

We sure think so!

He might need to humiliate her a little bit to get his money back…

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