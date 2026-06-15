Her Friend’s Boyfriend Ranted About Women Not Wanting to Be Traditional Wives — She Asked Why He Wasn’t a Traditional Man

Back in the early to mid nineteenth century, everyday family life was very different from what we know today. It was usually the case that a family would consist of a mom, a dad, and a number of children, and while the father would go out to work, the mother would stay home to care for the kids and the household. This was the way in which two adults shared the weight of family life: the mom took care of things inside the house (cooking, cleaning, childcare) while the dad earned the money.

While some people still consider this to be the ideal, the reality is that this lifestyle isn’t viable for most people in 2026. For starters, many women don’t want to be confined to the home – they want equality, to be able to build a career and a life of their own. But more than that, it usually isn’t possible to sustain a household on a single income, since the economy has changed drastically in the last hundred years.

So when the woman in this story heard her friend’s boyfriend bashing modern women for not conforming to the 1950s ideal, she knew she had to say something. Because he was no 1950s husband either.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for telling a friend’s boyfriend that he can’t have a traditional wife because he’s not a traditional man? I (25, female) was hanging with some friends and their significant others last week. To cut a long story short, my friend’s boyfriend kept talking about how women no longer want to be traditional wives, and that’s why many of them are single. I responded that in the 21st century, women don’t feel like they need a man in order to provide the lives that they want for themselves. He kept going on about what women used to do, and how they were all about taking care of their husbands and household without complaining.

But ultimately, this pushed her to respond further.

I let it go on for a while, but I got tired of hearing his rant and told him that he can’t have a traditional wife when my friend goes 50/50 on all the bills with him and works more hours than he does. I continued with he isn’t a traditional husband and can’t provide for his household like he’s supposed to so that my friend can stay home and do those “traditional duties.” I may have become the jerk when I told him that it sounds like he wants another mommy and not a wife. It became silent, and he told me that my way of thinking proved his point.

Yikes! Let’s see how this went down in the aftermath.

The conversation pivoted elsewhere and I thought that was it, but I got a message from my friend saying that her boyfriend was upset at me for what I said and that I embarrassed him. He wants me to apologize, but I don’t think that I should have to, being as I was responding to his rant about traditional women. My friend said she doesn’t think I’m wrong but doesn’t think I’m right either, and I should’ve just let him talk because he’d had a few drinks. AITA?

Where did her friend find this boyfriend, the 1950s?

It’s not like he made a passing comment, which of course she likely would have let go. He kept going on about it and clearly pushed everyone too far.

If there’s anyone who should be apologising, it’s him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person couldn’t believe the gall of the guy.

While others suggested exactly how she could ‘apologise’.

Meanwhile, this older woman congratulated her on her response.

The truth is exactly this. If he wants a ‘traditional wife’, as in a woman who takes care of everything – cooks, cleans, has the dinner on the table for when he gets home, not to mention taking care of the kids and extended family responsibilities, then he has to step up. Because the only way that would become a reality is if he earned enough to support the entire family – paying all the bills, covering the cost of food and clothes, vacations and luxuries. If you want a traditional wife, you have to accept that she will be bringing in no money, and her quality of life – and that of your family – is all on you.

But that’s even imagining that he could find a woman who wanted to be a ‘traditional’ wife. Most women want to work, they want autonomy in their lives, and they want to split the responsibilities for the family and the home 50/50. And the ones who don’t? They need caring for properly by a man, not some lazy, misogynist who just want to be taken care of. This guy needs a reality check.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.