Wedding Invitation Leaves Guest Confused Until She Learns She’s Only Invited to the Reception

Clear communication is important when planning big events.

In this story, a woman’s mother received a wedding invitation that said she was invited to the wedding reception.

So she got confused, unsure if she was invited to the reception only or the reception and the ceremony. Clarifying the details made her realize that some people can be really rude.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Invited to the bridal shower but only invited to the reception not the ceremony This happened to my mother. She got an invite for a wedding that my sister is a bridesmaid in. It said, “We invite you to our wedding reception at 6:30 pm.” She was confused and thought she was only invited to the reception.

This woman assumed that her mom was invited to both the ceremony and the reception.

I told her I think the couple just messed up the wording. When I went to RSVP for her on their website, it just said, “Wedding at 5 pm. Yes or no?” From this, I assumed she was invited to the ceremony and reception. They are in the same location. She was also invited to the bridal shower.

Her sister confirmed with the bride and learned that her mom was not invited to the ceremony.

Then, my sister got her invitation. It was different than my mom’s. It said she was invited to the wedding at 5 pm. My sister confirmed with the bride. My mother was not invited to the ceremony.

She now thinks some people can be so tacky.

I cannot believe people can be so tacky. If someone is not good enough to make the cut for the ceremony, then do not invite them to the bridal shower. I think there could be several confused people showing up to the ceremony who were not invited. The couple did not update the website RSVP to show they are only invited to the reception.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I didn’t mind it at all, says this person.

Here’s a similar remark.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Nothing says awkward like showing up to a wedding you weren’t invited to.