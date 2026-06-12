‘We’re Graduating, Let’s Reconnect’: Woman Wants Nothing to Do With Old Friends Making a Last-Minute Comeback

A wise person once told me that there are some people you’re not supposed to be friends with your whole life. Instead, they come into your life at certain points, you have your relationship with them, and then you both move on.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

But some people don’t necessarily see things that way.

Some folks want to reconnect with old friends and try to relive the old days…and you can understand why everyone is not always on board with that idea.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she’s not interested in reconnecting with some old friends.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not responding to “old friends”? “I (22F) am in my final year of university, which has lead to a lot of people from my hometown who are also finishing up begin communicating again. While this in itself is fine, a group that used to be my closest friends are trying to plan a summer thing, and I don’t really like the tone…

Group trips aren’t always a good idea…

The group is 6 women (myself included), with me still being good friends with 2 of them, not talking to 2 of them since leaving school, and one who suddenly cut me off with no warning; didn’t respond to me for a year, then started reaching out this year very apologetically about her behavior before. Anyways they made a new group chat a couple months ago talking about how we should all meet up again, but put a weird focus on “bringing boyfriends” along. This feels particularly weird as the chat was made the day after they learned one of the girls who I’m closer to now has a boyfriend after believing herself to be gay since a young age.

The whole things sounds a bit off…

The timing feels icky, like they now want something to do with her now that she’s “straight”, and at the initial formation of the group her and I did state our discomfort at the weird “showing off the boyfriends” vibe the whole meet-up had, which was brushed off by the others. Afterwards my friend also sent a private message to the girl who set up the group explaining why she didn’t want the meet-up, and it seemed to be dropped. However, now planning has picked back up in the chat, though my 2 close friends and I in there haven’t said a word since. However I’m worried it’s rude not to put something on the chat in case the ones we didn’t send the message to simply don’t know that the 3 of us aren’t just being rude and ignoring them, but are uncomfortable with the event.

What’s a person to do in this situation…

However I’m also the only one single person in the group, and don’t want to come across as not wanting to meet because I’m bitter. I simply don’t want to meet up with people that I don’t think care about me that much considering I’ve barely heard from them in 3-4 years, and while I would be down for catching up I have no interest if it’s going to be a fake reunion that feels more like a chance for people to brag and show off their partners. (Note: when my friend met up before with them and they learned about her boyfriend, the rest of the meet-up was essentially just grilling her on her man which….no thanks). AITA for ignoring these messages and plans being made by my school friends, and should I respond and tell them why or leave it as is??

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s not to blame.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader also said she’s NTA.

And this individual spoke up.

Sometimes, it’s best to look out for #1…

In other words, do what’s best for you and do what makes you happy.

Life is short, don’t spend it trying to make other people happy.

Okay, that’s my TED talk for today…good luck!

Sometimes, it’s better to leave old friends in the past…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.