Woman’s Visit Home Turns Into Nightmare After Parents Defend Brother for Stealing Her Car

My twin sister and I were goody two shoes partly because we could never get away with doing anything bad!

I’m glad for that. It’s served us well.

Check out what can happen if you let your kids get away with murder. I’m sure OP wishes her parents were like mine.

AITAH if I report my brother to Police for driving my Car without my permission? I came to visit my parents’ home after my work because I miss them. The drive was around 3 hours. I was on graveyard shift so I reached at around 9am. Had a light breakfast and when to sleep in my room.

But it was far from a peaceful stay. Her brother sounds terrible!

My brother, who is still “looking for a job” at his age and is living with my parents “borrowed” my car, apparently took my keys while I slept and drove for a date. He came back before I woke up at 4pm. All is okay until I saw big scratches on the side of my car when I go out. Apparently he scratched my car on parking and it is all his fault.

I figured her parents would be on her side. I wonder why they are defending this loser.

I want him to pay for this, but he just brushed me off and says I have insurance and they can fix it. But hey, I don’t want this. This will be bad for my records and will definitely increase my premiums on renewals, maybe for the rest of my life so why would I do it? It’s not my fault.

I don’t blame her for what she did next. What other option did she have? I disown anyone who uses me or defends others for using me.

So I threatened him that I will call police for theft if he will not pay for this. He won’t budge so I did call the police. I have all the evidence from dashcam of the incident. But now may parents is with my brother saying he is my brother and should have think of his situation? Now I am the bad guy? AITAH?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Here is what folks are saying.

Why can brother do no wrong? Enabling a loser accomplishes what, exactly?

Simple as this! The parents are outrageous. I’d bet they’d help son cover up a murder.

Everything in this comment is perfect. Nothing good can come from this family.

LOL this made me giggle. Pet parents are the same. They get what they raise.

Who knows what else they are capable off. Traitors!

Something tells me they are nicer to their son because he is a guy. Or maybe they are trying to get back at their daughter for some perceived betrayal.