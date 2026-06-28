“You Don’t Work Here!”: Clueless Shopper Suffers an Ultimate Public Embarrassment After Mistaking a Random Customer for a Cashier

Sometimes people get so caught up in what they’re doing that they stop paying attention to what’s happening around them.

That’s what this retail cashier found after stopping by another store to pick up a keychain at the end of a long workday.

As soon as they walked through the door, an employee greeted them from across the store. There were only a few customers inside, so it was pretty obvious they were there to shop.

But that didn’t stop another customer from walking over and asking if they worked there.

The woman got her answer almost immediately, but the funniest part came from the person listening to the whole exchange on speakerphone.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Instant karma for oblivious shopper After working a stressful day at my own retail job, I stopped into a small store I’ve never worked at but have shopped at before and started shopping. I went in, was loudly (politely) greeted by a worker (it was super quiet in there, I was very much greeted as a customer, and the music was off), and was one of maybe three customers in there at the time. I had gone in there for a keychain, so I immediately walked over to the display and squatted down to shop the lower part of it.

And then, here came this lady.

A woman in my age range, who looked between her late 20s and early 30s, walked up to me while on the phone, talking VERY loudly about nothing, and confidently stomped over and, in the most hey-girlie Valley Girl accent, loudly asked, “Oh my gosh! Um, exxxx-cuuussseeee meeee!!!?? DO YOU WORK HEREEEE?” And I, wearing a sweater from an old, old job with the logo of a totally unrelated company and also not in the color or style of the employees’ uniforms of this store, loudly exclaimed, “Nope!” I wasn’t trying to sound rude, but internally I was mildly annoyed at how OBVIOUSLY I wasn’t an employee, and I was in a bit of a rush and fresh off my own busy day.

The woman walked away annoyed.

She goes, “OH,” and turns away, a bit flabbergasted and annoyed I wouldn’t help her anyway. On the phone (which was on speaker this whole time), a man on the other end full-on belly laughs and lets her know what a fool she made of herself and I’ve never felt so validated. Like, instant karma. No offense to this lady. She was nice enough, just annoying in tone and oblivious to her surroundings. But man, I’m glad the guy pointed out the exact reasons I’ve listed here as to why she came off so oblivious and entitled.

Too funny! That accent rubs so many people the wrong way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think.

This is always so awkward for everyone.

Apparently, people even talk loudly about health issues.

This is so true.

It’s fair to say that most people probably have.

This really wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a good reminder to slow down and pay attention to what’s going on around you.

If the shopper had taken just a second to look around, she probably would’ve realized she was asking another customer for help.

Luckily, the person on the other end of the phone pointed it out before anyone else had to.

Sometimes a little embarrassment is all it takes to remind someone to pay closer attention the next time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.