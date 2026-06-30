“You’re Just a Fan”: The Brutal Reality Check That Ended an Online Friendship and Sparked a Furious Blowup

Folks, if you ever think that you’re actually “friends” with someone who is an influencer, this story just might change your mind.

I guess people who consider themselves influencers probably do have some real friends, but if a person meets them through social media, it’s most likely that they consider them “fans.”

Either way, it’s WEIRD.

In today’s story, a woman explained why an influencer who she legitimately thought she was friends with got upset with her.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for asking for a favor? “I have been following this one influencer in my country since before she blew up. Recently (about a year ago or so) I posted a comment saying that I’ve been following her since before she blew up and she replied saying she’s so grateful for that and the next thing I know- she’s following me.

Well, this is unusual…

We began chatting every now and then (friendly stuff like “Hey, how’s your day?”, “What are you doing?” and so on) and I NEVER treated her as an influencer and I genuinely thought of her as my friend (we even lived close to each other so we were planning on hanging out when we had free time). I never wanted favors, shoutouts or anything in general. Time skip to this week, my friend is telling me some personal stuff (I won’t get into much detail, but her week has been really tough). We were talking about something and I mentioned that said influencer follows me back. My friend is like “Oh wow thats so cool!” and I decided that maybe I could cheer her up a bit if i ask said influencer to follow her back.

This is a strange reaction…

I text her “Hey girlie, could you do me a favor” and the influencer went crazy on me, started saying things like “what the hell?”, “not even a hello how are you?” She was calling me a consumer and just swearing in general. I realized I may have been in the wrong for not asking how are you or anything of that sort, nor explaining the favor, so I apologized.

Ouch…

And about 10 minutes later I go to see if she replied and it turns out she blocked me. Some people say she’s in the wrong, others say they lowkey get her, so am i in the wrong for asking a favor?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, I guess she learned a valuable lesson, huh?

Maybe she won’t be so quick to assume anything like this ever again…

Yowza!

Maybe influencers aren’t our friends, after all…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.