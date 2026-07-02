A 10-Year-Old Threw Beer On A Man—So He Threw It Back And Sparked A Huge Reaction

If you’re gonna be a wise guy (or wise gal) and throw a beer on someone, you better be prepared to get a taste of your own medicine…

Sounds like common sense, right?

But what happens if the person who tosses the booze is a little kid?

Hmmmmm…

That’s what’s going on in this story and the guy who wrote it was brutally honest about how he responded.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for getting so annoyed “with a child”? “I feel like I know how this will go but I’m genuinely still too annoyed. On holiday with groups of friends – and kids. Three families really. After a nice day by the pool and we’re catching the lifts to the rooms when one child, 10, not mine, thinks it’s acceptable to knock my beer all over me. (The beers are half pints so say a quarter pint spilled on me).

Two can play at that game!

The child laughs and I, in annoyance, chuck another 100 ml of the beer over him. (Not so funny apparently). Now I knew the child had done it deliberately, I watched him line it up and he even admitted to it later by justifying that he had “done it because…“ (because I’d made a joke about someone – my partner, who was stood beside me, jokes are our love language) but it all happened so quickly including my knee jerk reaction and I’ve held my hands up that I shouldn’t have. Particularly annoying as I’d queued for the beer so I could have that amazing balcony beer in my room while others got ready.

Whoopsy daisy…

I know I *shouldn’t* have done it… but a spoiled ten year old child, who has never been told no, who thinks it’s ok to disrespect an adult friend of their parents and then laugh?!? If I’d done such a thing as a child I wouldn’t have sat down for a week! If my ten year old child had done it, they’d have been sent straight around to apologize. So now the whole atmosphere of the holiday has been ruined. AITA? I am absolutely certain (due to prior record) that even had I not reacted, there would have been no apology forthcoming from the child or parents.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person had some conflicting feelings…

Well, maybe this wasn’t the greatest idea in the world, huh?

I mean, he is an adult, after all…

Well, at least he’s an adult on paper.

He might’ve overreacted just a wee bit…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.