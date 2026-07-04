A Cashier Was a Little Slow During a Busy Shift — A Customer Threw Her Merchandise on the Floor and Called Her Names on the Way Out

Nobody wants to wait forever in the checkout line, but most of us understand that delays happen from time to time.

This retail worker recently found herself dealing with one of those moments after a transaction took longer than it should’ve.

One of the problems was that she only recently started working as a cashier, so she wasn’t fast on the register. When the line started to add up, she asked a coworker to open another register.

However, one customer wasn’t going to wait any longer.

What’d she do? She threw her shopping on the floor and shouted insults at the cashier as she was storming out the door.

Keep reading to see how the story played out.

Customer throws her shopping on the floor because I took too long I only recently started working in retail, which means I’m not as fast as a cashier as I was. Yesterday, it got fairly busy, and we had a huge line. I had trouble with some items not scanning. While one coworker was helping me figure everything out, we obviously called someone to open up another cash register.

The woman got tired of waiting in line.

Apparently, we took too long, and this one lady in line just threw her shopping on the floor (some pool noodles and towels) and stormed out of the store, calling me horrible names while doing so. And while I do get the frustration and how she probably had places to go, we really only took 2-3 minutes. Plus, we had another cash register opening that she could have gone to.

Yikes! Some people have zero patience these days.

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever witnessed anything like this.

This is funny and so true!

Yeah, this woman had no shame at all.

They sure do!

Imagine that’s the worst problem you have in life. You never know about someone, but geez.

That lady should be ashamed of herself.

Sure, waiting in line gets frustrating. But, grown adults shouldn’t throw merchandise on the floor and yell at someone who’s simply trying to do their job.

Cashiers don’t enjoy delays any more than customers do. In fact, they usually have it worse because they have to solve the problem while dealing with everyone’s frustration.

Hopefully, the cashier doesn’t let this customer shake her confidence… we’re not all like that.

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