A Casual Joke About Watching Star Wars Repeatedly Sparked A Heated Fight Between Brothers

Magnific/Reddit
People can be very protective of the things they enjoy.
The following story is about a
young man who noticed how his older brother was a big fan of Star Wars.
While his brother was watching Star Wars Rebels yet again, he made a casual comment that quickly turned into tension.
He also suggested that he watch other shows, but it ended up escalating the situation even more.
Uh oh! Sounds like a conversation that went sideways. Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for telling my older brother that other stuff besides Star Wars exists?
I (19M) live with my parents. Recently, my brother (26M) moved back home to live with us.
I am not entirely sure of the details why. He has always struggled with mental health stuff pretty badly.
I assume it has something to do with that.
He moved in a few months ago and will be staying for the foreseeable future.
He largely keeps to himself.
This young man noticed how his older brother loves consuming Star Wars content.
One thing he consistently does is watch Star Wars in the living room.
Movies, TV shows, animated series, YouTube lore videos, and more.
I do not see anything wrong with it. I had never said anything about it until the other day.
I walked in on him watching Star Wars Rebels for the umpteenth time.
He jokingly made a comment about it.
I made a passing remark on the way to the pantry.
I said, “Haha! How many times have you seen this show by now?”
He got kind of defensive. He said, “I do not know, why do you even care?”
I was kind of taken aback. I did not think my comment was that big of a deal.
I said, “Oh, I was just pointing it out, sorry.”
His brother got defensive and tried to explain his side.
He then started to tell me about how each Star Wars show and movie offers something different.
He said they are all masterclasses in storytelling and that they are super deep.
Now, I have no idea why, but that kind of annoyed me.
Star Wars is perfectly fine. To say it is a “masterclass in storytelling” is a stretch for me.
The original movies were revolutionary at the time. They still hold up great today.
But there is plenty of slop in the franchise today.
He asked his brother if he had watched anything else other than Star Wars.
Anyways, I replied, “Have you tried watching stuff besides Star Wars?”
I said I could give some recommendations if he wanted. That is when he blew up on me.
He did not yell. He raised his voice, kind of half-stood up, and talked about how I was disrespecting him.
He said I should just keep to myself and that I had no right judging him for what he likes.
He pointed out that I am a big fan of Pokemon VGC.
He was just trying to recommend other content.
I kind of get his point. I am front-facing about a lot of other stuff I am into as well.
Literally, all I see him consume is Star Wars content.
I was just trying to recommend some other things he might like.
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Was I the jerk?
First and foremost, Star Wars is a classic… but yeah, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
OP’s remarks and suggestions probably came off more judgmental than intended.
His brother clearly took it very personally, and the argument could have been avoided sooner.
Indeed, small things can become big issues if there’s a difference of opinion. Do you agree?
If you enjoyed this story,
check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
This person gives their honest opinion.
This one has a question.
Short and simple.
Just let it go, says this one.
Finally, here’s a piece of advice.
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the same thing over and over if it makes you happy.
If you enjoyed this story,
check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories:
Family & Relationships, Life & Drama Tags: · aita, brother, comment, living room, picture, pokemon, reddit, shows, star wars, top
A Casual Joke About Watching Star Wars Repeatedly Sparked A Heated Fight Between Brothers
by Heide Lazaro
Magnific/Reddit
People can be very protective of the things they enjoy.
The following story is about a young man who noticed how his older brother was a big fan of Star Wars.
While his brother was watching Star Wars Rebels yet again, he made a casual comment that quickly turned into tension.
He also suggested that he watch other shows, but it ended up escalating the situation even more.
Uh oh! Sounds like a conversation that went sideways. Let’s take a closer look!
This young man noticed how his older brother loves consuming Star Wars content.
He jokingly made a comment about it.
His brother got defensive and tried to explain his side.
He asked his brother if he had watched anything else other than Star Wars.
He was just trying to recommend other content.
First and foremost, Star Wars is a classic… but yeah, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
OP’s remarks and suggestions probably came off more judgmental than intended.
His brother clearly took it very personally, and the argument could have been avoided sooner.
Indeed, small things can become big issues if there’s a difference of opinion. Do you agree?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
This person gives their honest opinion.
This one has a question.
Short and simple.
Just let it go, says this one.
Finally, here’s a piece of advice.
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the same thing over and over if it makes you happy.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.
AuthorHeide Lazaro
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, brother, comment, living room, picture, pokemon, reddit, shows, star wars, top
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