A Chaperone Caught A Kid Stealing Candy At A Church Program And Scolded Him On The Spot

Did you ever have any friends who loved to steal when you were a kid?

I knew some kids (who shall remain nameless) who used to steal anything that wasn’t tied down.

They thought they could outwit any and all adults…until their luck ran out and they got BUSTED.

In today’s story, a man explained why he gave a young kid a piece of his mind when he caught him being a little thief at a church program.

Take a look at what happened.

AITA for calling out a 5th grader for stealing? “I’m a 24 year old guy and I don’t have too much experience with kids, but please, just be frank and honest. I am volunteering for a one week church program and I’m in charge of chaperoning 5th graders. These are kids who are done with 5th grade and moving onto middle school in the fall. We have snacks every day, but I always wash my hands before eating. Two days ago, one boy took some of my food in front of the other kids and ate it when I was gone, but I just let it slide. Today, the boy took some of my snacks in front of the other kids and ate it again.

This kid needed to learn a lesson.

This time, I said “Stealing is bad, you shouldn’t steal. If you want more food, ask.” I told this to him while we were eating in front of a few other kids (three, to be exact) in our group. Another co-chaperone that was a little older than me came to me after the program and said “try to be more considerate of the children’s feelings”. It was referring to the remark I made earlier.

What the heck…?

I believe that children of that age should be able to differentiate that stealing is not okay. AITA for using the word “stealing”? Is that too harsh? Does this count as public shame?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual said he’s NTA.

I’d say that this kid got off pretty easy!

Simply getting a lecture after stealing something?

That’s not bad at all!

This kid needed to be taught a lesson!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.