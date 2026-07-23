July 23, 2026 at 7:55 am

A Convenience Store Manager Told Staff to Offer Adult Products to Everyone. A Visit From the Local Priest Changed His Mind.

by Heather Hall

Deli cashier proud he got the rule changed

Pexels/Reddit

Most people have had a boss who made a rule that didn’t make much sense.

This convenience store employee thought he could put one of those rules behind him after a secret shopper marked him down over a missed sales pitch.

Instead, his boss doubled down and told him to offer something from behind the counter to every single customer who walked through the door.

So that’s exactly what he did.

But, it only took one very awkward interaction with a local priest for the manager to realize maybe the rule wasn’t so great after all.

Read on to see what the employee did to change the boss’s mind.

You want me to ask EVERY customer?

I was once failed by a secret shopper about 30 years ago, when I worked at (a now gone) New England convenience store/deli chain.

I was the only person in the store stocking, ringing, and working the deli. I was also acting ASM, without pay or title but all the responsibility, doing inventory and making orders.

I was failed for not asking a secret shopper if they wanted anything from behind the counter: tobacco, lottery, and various high theft health and beauty items, etc.

The customer in line was a local priest.

My boss told me I needed to offer EVERY CUSTOMER something from behind the counter; no matter who. They didn’t care what I offered. I said no problem. I went back to work and the boss went into his office.

My very next customer was a local priest buying bread.

As I rung him up I asked if he was all set. He said he was.

Seeing his opportunity, he took it.

I asked if he was sure he didn’t need any lottery tickets or condoms. If he didn’t get lucky with one, he may with the other. He turned red, said he was fine, quickly paid and left.

My boss yelled from the office I was now exempt from having to push items from behind the counter.

I knew I would never get fired because of all the stuff I did that was above my pay grade while trying to make a good impression.

Oh my! That’s funny. And it played out perfectly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

Well, that’s not cool.

Secret Shopper 3 A Convenience Store Manager Told Staff to Offer Adult Products to Everyone. A Visit From the Local Priest Changed His Mind.

Here’s someone who also failed a secret shopper.

Secret Shopper 2 A Convenience Store Manager Told Staff to Offer Adult Products to Everyone. A Visit From the Local Priest Changed His Mind.

This law definitely should exist.

Secret Shopper 1 A Convenience Store Manager Told Staff to Offer Adult Products to Everyone. A Visit From the Local Priest Changed His Mind.

Thankfully, it wasn’t.

Secret Shopper A Convenience Store Manager Told Staff to Offer Adult Products to Everyone. A Visit From the Local Priest Changed His Mind.

Hey! He did what he was told.

As for the priest, though, it’s hard not to feel sorry for him.

He was obviously in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Either way, it’s good his boss recognized how dumb the rule was pretty quickly, and he could put it all behind him.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.
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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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