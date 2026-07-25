A Relaxing Massage Turns Into A Parenting Argument—And Both Parents Feel Wronged

Taking care of a baby should be the responsibility of both the mother and the father.

The following story involves a woman who decided to have a massage to relax and de-stress.

While she was having the massage, her baby cried, and her husband couldn’t deal with the situation

Despite her husband’s passive-aggressive comments, she chose to continue her session and finish her much-needed break.

Do you think she made the right decision? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not stopping my home massage to help husband soothe baby Last week, my husband was away for a work trip. I had to mostly take care of our baby alone. I have wanted to get a massage for weeks. Now that he is back, we decided that I should get a home service massage.

This woman was having a massage when their baby started crying.

He takes care of the baby for 1.5 hours. Unfortunately, while I was having the massage in our bedroom, the baby kept crying. The baby started throwing a tantrum and refused to nap. For the duration of the massage, my husband kept sending passive-aggressive messages. He was insinuating that I should stop and wanted me to help him.

She continued the session and refused to help her husband.

Knowing that I needed the break, I continued the session. My husband blamed me for not stopping the massage afterwards. He said that I abandoned him. Was I wrong to continue the massage?

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I did not think a crying baby constituted an emergency. I thought that if I had stopped, it would mean my need for rest is less important. AITA for not stopping my massage? Should I have helped my husband soothe our baby.

Mothers deserve to take a break, too.

And it’s tough when one parent finally takes a break and still gets pulled back in.

OP’s husband agreed to handle things, so expecting her to stop midway feels unfair.

That reaction makes it seem like her rest wasn’t being taken seriously. Do you agree?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Another honest opinion.

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He needs more practice, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Caring for the baby should be teamwork, not a solo mission.

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