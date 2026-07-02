A Restaurant Server Notices Guests Downplaying Nut Allergies, And It Starts To Worry Her

Serving food comes with the responsibility of keeping guests safe.

This woman works as a server in a busy restaurant where allergy procedures are very different from what she was used to. For her, she treats nut allergies as a big deal because she knows how serious the effects can be. So she was surprised to encounter guests who seemed much more relaxed about serious allergens.

This is one of those stories that proves working in the service industry isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. Read the full story below.

Nut Allergies Since the 2020 reopening, I’ve been working in more ”fine dining” style restaurants, up until my current job. This is an expensive but extremely high volume bistro. We still have a lot of the same steps of service, crumbing, changing out flatware between courses, etc. But one huge difference is we‘re actually instructed not to prompt for allergies. If a guest tells us they have an allergy, we have a whole protocol for that. But we are not supposed to ask. It feels weird.

This server had always believed that a nut allergy is a big deal.

What’s weirder though is that the nature of people’s allergies seems to be so entirely different from what I’m used to! In my whole history of serving, whenever someone had a nut allergy, it was a “big deal.” This was both from the early days in crappy places where we weren’t *trained* to ask but would get in trouble if an allergy came up and we hadn’t asked, as well as to nicer establishments where we were expected to ask every time. Cross contamination had to be avoided at all costs.

She wants her guests to be safe from possible food allergens.

I remember growing up when I first learned of nut allergies, hearing things about other kids who couldn’t even be near a nut. My impression was always that it was always very serious and always required extra measures to be safe. And I want my guests to be safe! All of a sudden though, at this place, everyone has the most relaxed, low-key nut allergy I’ve ever heard of. Oh the bread touched other bread with nuts? No problem. They‘re in a basket together? That’s fine.

One customer insisted she’d just “eat around them.”

Last night, a woman ordered an entree that is literally covered in nuts. She never mentioned the allergy until it came to the table, and then, when I tried to take it away, she insisted she’d just “eat around them.” 😳 I have never seen this with nut allergies until this restaurant! Some other allergies, sure, but not nuts. Gluten, dairy? Of course. And I know allium can be complicated. But nuts?! Has anyone else experienced this?

OP’s concern seems completely reasonable. Food allergies should not be taken lightly, especially if you work in a restaurant. Even if the guest insists that “it’s not that serious,” I think proper precaution should still be observed… for the sake of both the guest and the staff.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s read the comments of other Redditors.

Here’s a thought from someone with allergies.

Another honest opinion.

This user shares interesting info.

Another one chimes in.

And lastly, here’s a helpful remark.

When it comes to food allergies, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice