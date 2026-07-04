A Retail Worker Stepped In to Help a Fabric Customer. Then She Caught the Woman Trying to Sneak Out Free Product.

Most people know they can’t pay for less and still expect to take more.

This retail employee assumed the same thing while helping out in the fabric department, even though she didn’t normally work there.

After struggling to answer a couple of sewing questions, she finally thought the hardest part was over when the customer picked out an entire bolt of fabric.

Then the customer asked for four and a half yards instead of the full four and three-quarter yards, so the employee measured the fabric and made the cut.

The only problem was that’s not what the customer was expecting.

Let’s take a look at the full story below.

Customer tried to barter a price that was non negotiable I was doing work in our fabric department, but I’m not well-versed in fabric and sewing. A lady asked two questions that I couldn’t answer, and the actual fabric people were away at the time. She then found a fabric she wanted before the fabric people came back, so I went to cut it for her. I was hoping her request would be simple since I already failed her twice lol.

She only wanted part of it, but didn’t want it cut.

She decided to take the whole bolt, which was 4¾ yards in length. She asks if we can do 4½. I said yes. We would have to clearance the remaining ¼, but it’s no biggie. I measure it out and make one cut. She goes, “NO! Don’t cut it!”. I was so flabbergasted that I forgot about customer service and blurted, “You can’t have 4¾ for the price of 4½!!?!” If you tell me you want 4½, I’m going to assume you want 4½ yards total. It’s crazy to think I wasn’t going to cut the fabric!!!

Wow! Wonder what she was really up to. That seems odd.

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Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

According to this reader, that used to happen at JoAnn’s.

That makes sense.

This reader is just happy she helped the customer.

Yet another person who explains what most stores do.

It was really nice of this employee to step in and help, especially since the fabric department wasn’t even her area.

At the same time, if she wasn’t sure how something worked, she probably would’ve served the customer better by finding someone with more experience to answer the questions before making the cut.

That said, it also feels like the customer may have hoped to walk away with a little extra fabric without paying for it.

Sadly, though, we’ll never know for sure what she intended.

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